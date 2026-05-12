AIIR Products Partners with Copeland to Deliver Integrated Smart Controls for AI-Powered HVAC Systems

Collaboration combines intelligent HVAC solutions with proven thermostat technology to streamline adoption and energy performance

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Intelligent HVAC (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Copeland, a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions. Through the partnership, AIIR products will now all ship with a custom-configured version of Copeland's Verdant VX4 thermostat. The integration creates a next generation HVAC experience designed to simplify installation, accelerate project approvals, and improve energy performance.

The custom-configured Verdant VX4 thermostat, engineered specifically for AIIR systems, will be the exclusive user interface for controlling AIIR's classic controls mode. This interface is available in the AIIR User App, allowing residents to tailor temperature, humidity, and airflow to their preferences from anywhere. By including Copeland's widely adopted Verdant thermostat platform, deployed across more than 11,000 properties and trusted by hospitality leaders, AIIR simplifies brand-standard compliance and enables faster approvals for hospitality and multifamily projects.

"Copeland's Verdant energy management platform has a strong reputation across hospitality and multifamily property owners, making them an ideal partner for AIIR Products," said Trevor Schick, CEO of AIIR Holdings. "By integrating the VX4 thermostat directly into our systems, we're delivering a solution that accelerates project timelines and gives developers a smarter path to energy efficiency."

The paired solution of AIIR's onboard AI and machine learning capabilities with Verdant's innovative system enables predictive comfort optimization and energy management through EMS and BMS integrations. The VX4 thermostat platform has demonstrated HVAC energy savings of 15–20% in existing hospitality and multifamily deployments, delivering a streamlined solution designed for both new construction and retrofit environments. The thermostat supports wired and wireless installation options and can be deployed in approximately 10 minutes. The combined solution lowers barriers to specification, reduces installation complexity, and aligns with evolving energy mandates such as California Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards and New York City Local Law 97.

"AIIR's intelligent HVAC platform reflects an exciting step forward in building efficiency," said Michael Serour, Verdant VP and General Manager at Copeland. "Through this partnership, we're working together to deliver a more integrated HVAC and controls solution that supports operators in scaling smarter energy management, while maintaining compatibility with the systems they already use."

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

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SOURCE AIIR Holdings Inc.