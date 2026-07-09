AIIR Products Partners with Mechanical Products NSW to Expand Electrified HVAC Solutions Across Utah's Commercial and Multifamily Markets

High‑efficiency, AI‑powered vertical heat pumps bring space‑saving comfort to multifamily, hospitality, and high‑end residential projects across Utah

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI‑powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a partnership with Mechanical Products NSW (MPNSW), a 30‑plus‑year manufacturer's representative serving the state of Utah. AIIR's advanced HVAC systems will now be introduced across high‑growth segments including multifamily, commercial, high‑end custom residential, and select light industrial projects throughout Utah's metro areas and border communities.

The partnership combines AIIR's compact, high‑performance heat pump units with Mechanical Products' broad portfolio of air and hydronic solutions leveraging decades of application expertise. The companies will together deliver comprehensive HVAC systems that improve comfort, optimize space, and support Utahans' evolving needs.

For more than three decades, Mechanical Products has partnered with engineers, developers, and contractors across Utah to apply the right mix of HVAC technologies. The company focuses primarily on commercial and multifamily projects, with additional work in high‑end custom homes and industrial applications, serving customers from St. George and Vernal to border communities in Wyoming, Idaho, and Arizona.

"Utah's building owners and developers are looking for flexible, productive solutions that match their efficiency goals," said Trevor Schick, CEO, AIIR Holdings. "Mechanical Products is a trusted resource across Utah's commercial and multifamily markets. Their experience and solution‑oriented approach make them the ideal partner to bring AIIR's high‑performance units to projects statewide."

Mechanical Products identified AIIR as a compelling alternative to traditional split systems, which can require extensive piping from rooftop to individual floors, and to entry‑level packaged terminal units. AIIR's vertical units hit that middle ground because they're space‑conscious, efficient and flexible enough to meet the expectations of commercial and multi-family locations throughout Utah.

"We've been searching for a solution that bridges the gap between basic PTACs and more complex split systems, especially for multifamily and hospitality projects,' said Charlie Black, President, Mechanical Products. "AIIR's vertical solutions occupy a sweet spot between cost and performance, providing owners and developers with a practical, higher‑end option that still simplifies design and installation."

About AIIR Products

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

About Mechanical Products NSW

Mechanical Products NSW (MPNSW) is a Utah-based manufacturer's representative firm with more than 30 years of experience in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. We deliver high-quality HVAC solutions that meet the complex needs of building owners, engineers, and contractors throughout the Intermountain West.

Our team of industry-leading professionals combines deep technical expertise with creative problem-solving to deliver innovative solutions for both standard and non-traditional challenges. Guided by integrity, a relentless work ethic, and a people-first philosophy, we are committed to being a trusted partner to our customers and a leader in the mechanical engineering community.

At MPNSW, we view engineering as an art form. We are passionate about providing not only the highest-quality products from top-tier manufacturers, but also the education and support our customers need to stay at the forefront of their industry.

For more information, visit https://mpnsw.com/ or call (801) 352-9003.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE AIIR Holdings Inc.