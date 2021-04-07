AIkido Granted Sublicense to Technology for Targeted Psilocybin Treatment of Neuro-Inflamed Tissue in Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that it has been granted an exclusive sublicense to technology related to the use of novel and proprietary central nervous system (CNS) homing peptides for the therapeutic treatment of neuroinflammatory disease in cancer patients.

The homing peptides covered by the sublicense can be used to facilitate the delivery of therapeutic agents to inflamed CNS tissue. Psychedelics such as psilocybin have been shown to have anti-inflammatory activity in addition to their potential efficacy for treatment of neurological disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Studies indicate that neuroinflammation of the brain and other CNS tissues in cancer patients contributes to, among other symptoms, the onset of cancer cachexia, which is characterized by loss of appetite, extreme weight loss and muscle wasting.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido Pharma, stated, "The novel homing peptides covered under this sublicense have the potential to allow the direct delivery of psilocybin to inflamed CNS tissue in cancer patients. This sublicense culminates our Letter of Intent previously announced on February 16, 2021. It complements our recently announced support of the psilocybin research for PTSD treatment at Mount Sinai Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

