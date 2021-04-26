AIkido Pharma Announces Inventor and Scientist Dr. Matthew Frieman Joins Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Matthew Frieman has joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"Dr. Frieman is a world-class scientist and inventor. His research is truly cutting edge and his work is advancing the science in this tremendously important field," commented Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. "We are honored to have him join our team of advisors and work more directly in our efforts to advance the development his technology, that we previously licensed. The coronavirus is still a notable issue that continues to impact society and we are very proud to be supporting Dr. Frieman's work."

Dr. Frieman is an Associate Professor in The Department of Microbiology and Immunology at The University of Maryland School of Medicine and an internationally recognized virologist with expertise in coronaviruses for which he has studies since 2004. Specifically, he specializes in the highly pathogenic coronaviruses that include severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) which emerged in 2003, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which emerged in 2012 and SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in 2019.

Dr. Frieman's research interests span from basic science into translating those findings to human therapies. His work on coronavirus replication derives from his interest in studying how the virus interacts with the cellular machinery during infection. He has identified SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV encoded proteins that alter the host response to infection including proteins that block the innate immune response to allow the virus to replicate silently without the cell sensing that a virus was there. Some of these viral proteins inhibit the interferon induction and signaling while other reverse the cells proteins that retain coronaviruses at the surface of the cell. These findings have also been used by Dr. Frieman to identify cellular proteins that interact with the coronavirus proteins to try and block these actions. He is now developing novel compounds that target the host proteins so that they can counteract the pro-viral function of the coronavirus proteins. He has shown that this cellular target, the SKI complex, plays a role in many viruses, such that the novel compounds he has identified inhibit SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus. This work is continuing to identify more potent inhibitors of this complex for use in animal models and eventually humans.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

