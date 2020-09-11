AIkido Pharma Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Results from Study of Antiviral Compounds Licensed from University of Maryland, Baltimore

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced the publication of positive results from a study of antiviral activity of FDA approved drugs in a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Virology. The publication cites that 17 of the 20 FDA-approved drugs studied inhibit SARS-CoV-2 at non-cytotoxic concentrations.

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "The publication of a peer-reviewed study in a highly-revered journal represents additional validation of University of Maryland, Baltimore's (UMB) antiviral platform. The results clearly articulate the technology we have optioned from the university, and we are encouraged by the opportunities we may be able to pursue with the platform".

In the article, which was co-authored by investigators from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, 17 of the 20 FDA approved drugs against SARS-CoV-2 that also inhibit SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV inhibit SARS-CoV-2 at non-cytotoxic concentrations suggesting these may have pan-anti-coronaviral activity.

The full article is available at https://jvi.asm.org/content/early/2020/08/13/JVI.01218-20.

The Company previously executed a Master License Agreement with UMB for specific antiviral compounds discovered by UMB that seek to inhibit replication of multiple viruses, including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus. The technology is covered by two patent applications already on file with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The Company previously executed a Sponsored Research Agreement with UMB to support the development of the technology.

About AIkido

AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

