AIkido Pharma Announces Publication of Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program for Pancreatic Cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced the publication of positive results from its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program in the field of Pancreatic Cancer.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US. PDA is increasing in frequency owing to its association with obesity, smoking, and type 2 diabetes. PDA treatment is severely compromised because most diagnoses are made late in disease progression. Surgical resection remains the most effective therapeutic strategy but is restricted to early stage diagnosis and is rarely, if ever, curative. In spite of the decades of research and recent advances, the five-year survival rate has only improved to 9%, and less than 20% of patients survive one year.

Thus, there is a pressing need for systematic and robust screens to develop novel, effective PDA therapeutics for early stage disease and after successful surgical resection to delay or prevent relapse. AIkido's strategy to identify better therapeutics is to screen drugs in primary cell culture, followed by validation in a mouse model of early disease progression.

The full article is available at: https://rdcu.be/cblR4 (See Nature.com Nov 26, 2020; Concerted cell and in vivo screen for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) chemotherapeutics

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

