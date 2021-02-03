AIkido Pharma Appoints Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, M.D., M.S., FACP, a Professor of Medicine and Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine and an Attending Physician at New York-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, has joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"Scott is a leading scholar in the field of oncology medicine and research," commented Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. "His experience and expertise will be of tremendous value as we further our efforts to develop therapeutic treatments for cancer and leverage the technologies we have licensed. Dr. Tagawa is also the principle investigator for the targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy at Weil Cornell and his addition to our advisory board demonstrates our support for this innovative technology."

Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP is a Professor of Medicine & Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an Attending Physician at NewYork-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Tagawa earned his BS from Georgetown University. He received his MD at the University of Southern California School of Medicine and after completing his internship and residency training there, he became Chief Resident. Subsequently, he underwent fellowship training in Hematology and Medical Oncology, being appointed Chief Fellow for his final two years.

In August 2005, Dr. Tagawa was appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, serving as Associate Program Director for the Fellowship Training Program. As Director of Genitourinary Oncology for the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Director of Medical Oncology for the Deane Prostate Health and Research Center, Dr. Tagawa took the lead in developing genitourinary clinical trials.

Dr. Tagawa was recruited to Weill Cornell Medical College in 2007. His research covers clinical and translational investigations in genitourinary tumors and thrombosis in malignancy. As the Medical Director of the Genitourinary Oncology Research Program, Dr. Tagawa leads clinical trials in the areas of prostate, kidney and bladder cancer as well as the prevention and treatment of thrombosis with cancer. He specializes in drug development and theranostics in prostate cancer. Dr. Tagawa also serves as Associate Director of Clinical Research for the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology and leader of the Genitourinary Disease Management Team of the Meyer Cancer Center. Dr. Tagawa is the WCMC principal investigator for the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology (formerly CALGB), serving on the Board of Directors and as a funded member of the Genitourinary Committee. He is a member of the Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Additionally, he serves on the editorial boards of many journals, is a member of numerous national and international medical and scientific societies and has been named on multiple "top doctor" award lists.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

