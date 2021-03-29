AIkido Pharma Sponsors Psychedelic Compound Research to Treat PTSD

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that it is sponsoring psychedelic research at the Mount Sinai Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research (the "Center"). The Center examines the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-related symptoms.

Health care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is reaching a crisis point. Each year, over 8.6 million adults grapple with PTSD, and nearly ten percent of Americans will experience PTSD at some time in their lives. Combat veterans in particular, are at an even greater risk, with an estimated 11-20 percent of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan having PTSD annually. Over half a million veterans have sought treatment for PTSD in the last few years, some having received treatment for decades. Currently, no academic institution, other than the Center, is conducting research involving the administration of psychedelics inside the VA System.

The Center works to provide novel clinical therapies utilizing MDMA, psilocybin, and other psychedelics through FDA-approved research protocols. More specific to the Company's support, the Center will be embarking on clinical trials with MDMA and psilocybin. As part of these studies the Center will be collecting blood samples and performing neuroimaging before and after therapy to identify biomarkers that predict and correlate with positive treatment outcome.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

