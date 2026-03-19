Aikido Receives the 2026 Global Application Security Posture Management Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Developer-First Security Innovation

This company is recognized for continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and strong customer acquisition, delivering scalable and AI-driven application security posture management.

SAN ANTONIO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Aikido Security has been presented with the 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) sector for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, customer-centric execution, and measurable security outcomes. This recognition highlights Aikido's consistent leadership in driving operational efficiency, strengthening its global market position, and delivering developer-first cybersecurity innovation in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Aikido excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving security demands while executing them with efficiency, transparency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on a developer-first approach, AI-driven automation, and strategic market expansion, Aikido has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in end-to-end platform innovation and global partnerships have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse industries while accelerating customer acquisition and expanding its global footprint."Frost & Sullivan commends Aikido for its innovative, developer-first approach to cybersecurity, combining comprehensive platform coverage, rapid deployment, and AI-driven automation to deliver measurable outcomes across diverse industries," said Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to Aikido's approach. Its unified platform secures software across code, cloud, and runtime, replacing fragmented tools with a single, cost-effective solution. By embedding automated checks early in integrated development environments (IDE) and CI/CD pipelines, Aikido reduces operational friction and accelerates remediation. The platform's AI-powered capabilities support autonomous discovery of risk across the full application attack surface, validating exploitability, prioritizing real threats, and automating remediation where safe. By continuously learning from each deployment and uncovering hidden logic paths, undocumented endpoints, and complex edge cases, the platform creates a feedback loop that ensures teams focus on the risks that truly matter.

Aikido's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. The company emphasizes fast deployment, structured enterprise onboarding, accessible resources, and direct support channels to ensure seamless adoption. Its transparent pricing model and comprehensive scanner ownership reinforce reliability and build long-term trust with customers. By embedding continuous, autonomous security across complex development environments, Aikido empowers organizations to securely innovate without sacrificing speed or productivity.

Frost & Sullivan commends Aikido for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's continuous innovation, strong strategic partnerships, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Application Security Posture Management and driving tangible results at scale. "With AI-generated code and autonomous agents, software development moves faster than ever. Security teams need solutions that integrate deeply into the development lifecycle to keep pace without adding friction. We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the value we're delivering to the 100,000 teams using our platform," said Willem Delbare, co-founder and CEO of Aikido Security. "As development continues to change, we remain committed to evolving alongside our customers to meet the demands of modern application security."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Aikido Security

Founded in Ghent, Belgium, Aikido Security is building self-securing software for modern development teams. Aikido's unified security platform secures code, cloud and runtime, helping teams to reduce risk without slowing down development. Aikido is the fastest-ever European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status and is trusted by over 100,000 teams, with a global customer base including the Premier League, Revolut, SoundCloud, and Niantic.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan