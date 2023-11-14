Aikido Security raises €5m to offer best-in-class noise reduction in its security solution for growing SaaS businesses

News provided by

Aikido Security BV

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

GHENT, Belgium , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aikido Security, the developer-first software security app for growing SaaS companies, today announced raising a €5m Seed round co-led by Notion Capital and Connect Ventures; with investment from Inovia Capital Precede Fund I, led by partners Raif Jacobs and former Google CFO Patrick Pichette; together with an impressive roster of angel investors including Christina Cacioppo, CEO of Vanta. The funds will be used to double down on its best-in-class user experience and auto-triaging, whilst expanding internationally.

Continue Reading
Aikido Security is on a mission to deliver the best noise reduction in a 9-in-1 security platform.
Aikido Security is on a mission to deliver the best noise reduction in a 9-in-1 security platform.

In today's digital landscape, where data breaches can cost companies an average of $4.45 million, Aikido Security is determined to revolutionize security solutions for growing SaaS businesses by offering an all-in-one platform that consolidates multiple aspects of application security into a single tool. This approach provides greater control, significantly reducing false positives in security checks.

Willem Delbare, CEO & CTO of Aikido, highlights the security challenges faced by SaaS companies, explaining, "Startups often struggle with managing scattered security tools, resulting in noise and false positives that burden security staff. On the other hand, opting for expensive, fragmented security solutions leaves crucial gaps in a company's defense. Vulnerability scanners are often tailored for larger enterprises, leaving SMEs and mid-market companies without an effective solution. With Aikido, we want to bring a 9-in-1 security platform to the ones who need it most: security teams that are done juggling between multiple tools with confusing pricing models and countless irrelevant alerts."

The industry is adopting Aikido's all-in-one solution at great speed. To date, the company achieved over 1000 installs in its first year and has saved over 1,500 developer working days that would have been wasted on false positives.

Kamil Mieczakowski, Partner at Notion Capital, commends Aikido's impact on small and mid-sized businesses, stating, "Aikido provides a powerful yet user-friendly solution for code and cloud security, empowering businesses of all sizes to enhance their cybersecurity through a single, transformative tool."

Aikido's comprehensive vulnerability ranking system differentiates critical threats from less significant vulnerabilities and safeguards security data within the platform to ensure uninterrupted business operations. Aikido's streamlined onboarding swiftly identifies and addresses critical vulnerabilities, enabling SaaS companies to focus on core functions. By adopting a 'shift left' approach, Aikido prevents security issues from compromising code, allowing quick resolutions before production or breaches occur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274953/Aikido_Security_Platform.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274952/Aikido_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aikido Security BV

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.