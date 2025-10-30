AIKO INTRODUCES THE WORLD'S FIRST 500W PANEL UNDER 2M² IN AUSTRALIA, SECURES 1GW IN DISTRIBUTOR COMMITMENTS FOR GEN 3 PRODUCTS

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One month after its soft debut at Smart Energy Queensland, AIKO unveiled on 29 October the complete Gen 3 Infinite Series portfolio at All Energy Australia 2025, giving Australian customers greater choice and higher efficiency across residential, commercial and large-scale solar projects.

The showcase highlights AIKO's new flagship NEOSTAR 3P 500W module, delivering a world-first 25% module efficiency in a standard format under 2m². This milestone represents a major leap in real-world energy performance and system value, reaffirming AIKO's position as a leader in solar technology and manufacturing.

AIKO also announced the signing of a 1GW supply agreement with leading distributors Solar Juice, Tradezone, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution and Lawrence & Hanson. Covering deliveries of third-generation All Back Contact (ABC) Infinite Series modules across 2026–2028, the agreement reflects AIKO's deep commitment to supporting the region's accelerating demand for high-efficiency solar solutions.

"Back Contact technology has long been admired for its superior performance, yet its high cost has kept it out of reach for most everyday Australians," said Thomas Bywater, Head of AIKO ANZ. "At AIKO, we believe advanced solar technology should not be an exclusive privilege. Our next-generation ABC products deliver world-class performance without the premium pricing, maximising returns for the families, businesses and communities who need it most."

Innovation That Redefines What's Possible

The breakthrough performance of Gen 3 is driven by AIKO's patented Two-Step Passivation — a proprietary ABC cell process that independently optimises the n-type and p-type layers. This dual-layer approach removes conventional efficiency bottlenecks, unlocks higher conversion rates and enables Back Contact technology to move beyond the lab into true mass production.

Complementing this is AIKO's Copper Interconnection, an industry-first that delivers higher conductivity, greater mechanical strength and more sustainable material sourcing. By replacing silver, one of the most expensive and limited inputs in traditional solar manufacturing, AIKO has addressed key cost bottlenecks while maintaining reliability and output.

Backed by gigawatt-level production capacity and stringent quality control, AIKO has redefined how premium efficiencies can be achieved affordably and sustainably, accelerating the industry's ability to deliver greater value to customers.

Driving a New Era for Back Contact Solar

AIKO's innovations in technology and manufacturing have made Back Contact (BC) solar more attainable than ever. With performance gains and cost reductions now aligning, BC is seeing rapid global uptake across residential, commercial and utility-scale segments. This momentum is not only advancing AIKO's own growth but also catalysing a broader industry movement.

According to Dr Radovan Kopeček of ISC Konstanz, one of the world's leading IBC research institutes, conventional front-contact technologies such as TOPCon could be overtaken by back-contact modules around 2027–2028, particularly as key IBC patents expire. (*) The growing investment by other Tier-1 manufacturers reinforces this trajectory, signalling a positive feedback loop where scale drives down costs and further accelerates adoption.

"As the industry moves toward Back Contact as the dominant technology pathway, AIKO's manufacturing capability and distribution network position us to lead that transition in Australia," added Bywater. "Our partners are now equipped to deliver next-generation solar technology with the scale and support that large projects demand."

AIKO's leadership exemplifies how targeted R&D and disciplined execution can accelerate the adoption of superior solar technology, one that is more efficient, more durable and more accessible for all.

(*) Dr Radovan Kopeček, Co-founder and Director, ISC Konstanz — interview: "Back-contact solar module manufacturing capacity may reach 1 TW by 2030, says tech expert," PV Magazine Australia, 14 Feb 2025. https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/2025/02/17/back-contact-solar-module-manufacturing-capacity-may-reach-1-tw-by-2030-says-tech-expert/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809302/Aiko.jpg