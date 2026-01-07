Aila Technologies Unveils the Next-Generation Kiosks and Workstations for iPad Air 13" (M2/M3) and iPad Pro 13" (M4/M5)

Aila's latest head unit for Kiosks & Workstations delivers crystal-clear image capture for advanced computer vision scanning, unlocking a wide range of workflow automations, from identity verification and check-in, to registration and pill counting. The new head unit is optimized for on-device AI, enabling low-latency, private, and scalable AI performance directly at the kiosk or workstation.

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aila Technologies, a market leader in enterprise vision & automation solutions, today announced the release of its iPad Air 13" (M2/M3) and iPad Pro 13" (M4/M5) head unit, engineered to form the intelligent core of Aila's Kiosks and Workstations. Designed for both self-service and workstation solutions, the head unit integrates Aila's proprietary vision technology to deliver powerful computing, imaging, and connectivity in a sleek, enterprise-ready design built for large-scale deployments. It enables vision-based automation workflows across healthcare, retail, travel, and logistics.

Aila Kiosk & Workstation Solutions

The updated head unit combines Aila's proven enterprise-ready design with significant new enhancements tailored for the latest Apple iPads. With HD optics, a tightly integrated ID tray option, and expanded I/O, Aila continues to redefine how enterprises leverage iOS devices for high-performance, vision-enabled applications.

Key Features of the New Head Unit

Support for iPad Air 13" (M2/M3) / iPad Pro 13" (M4/M5) : Seamlessly integrates with Apple's most powerful and versatile tablets yet, ensuring long-term performance and scalability.

: Seamlessly integrates with Apple's most powerful and versatile tablets yet, ensuring long-term performance and scalability. HD Optics : Delivers crystal-clear image capture for advanced scanning, computer vision, and AI-powered applications.

: Delivers crystal-clear image capture for advanced scanning, computer vision, and AI-powered applications. Expanded I/O with dedicated Audio Port : Built-in audio connectivity frees a USB-C port for enterprise peripherals while preserving support for headphone-based workflows.

: Built-in audio connectivity frees a USB-C port for enterprise peripherals while preserving support for headphone-based workflows. Redesigned Identity Tray: Lower profile and improved durability for a more secure, user-friendly experience.

Extending the Vision & Automation Platform

The new head unit strengthens Aila's Vision & Automation Platform for large-scale deployments of self-service and workstation kiosks workflows, enabling automated identity verification, check-in, registration, and pill-counting applications across healthcare, travel, and retail. Enterprises rely on Aila for reliability at scale.

This builds on Aila's new SDK 3.0 release, delivering faster scanning, expanded device coverage, and improved developer tools to accelerate the deployment of vision-driven applications. Combined with Aila's expanding mobile Hardware-as-a-Service and Solution-as-a-Service offerings, the new head unit enables enterprises to deploy end-to-end vision solutions with predictable costs, simplified operations, and faster time-to-value at scale.

"Our customers demand solutions that can keep pace with both the speed of innovation from Apple and the rigorous requirements of enterprise," said David Vallance, SVP of Product at Aila Technologies. "This new head unit with HD optics and enhanced durability ensures our partners can unlock even greater value from their iOS investments while reinforcing Aila's leadership in computer vision and on-device AI solutions."

Availability

The new Aila Kiosk & Workstations for iPad Air 13" (M2/M3) and iPad Pro 13" (M4/M5) are available immediately. For more information, visit www.ailatech.com.

See the new head unit at NRF 2026 Booth #5575.

Media Contact:

Luis Fernandes

617.903.8331

[email protected]

SOURCE Aila Technologies