Aileron Therapeutics Announces Rebranding to Rein Therapeutics

Rebrand to Rein Therapeutics is representative of the Company's sole focus in developing therapies in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, including two Phase 2-ready clinical assets

Company shares to begin trading on Nasdaq under the trading symbol "RNTX" effective January 13, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), formerly known as Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aileron") (NASDAQ: ALRN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it has changed its name to Rein Therapeutics, Inc. The new name, logo, website, and branding elements reflect the Company's mission to develop first-in-class treatments to rein in diseases. The Company's common stock will begin trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol "RNTX" effective January 13, 2025. The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is not affected by the name change. The Company also highlighted its recent clinical and corporate achievements and provided its key strategic objectives for 2025.

"Our rebrand to Rein Therapeutics reflects our unwavering commitment to address the critical needs of underserved patients with fibrotic diseases," said Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new chapter for the Company underscores our focus on reining in fibrosis and advancing our pipeline of novel candidates. We look forward to the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for our lead candidate, LTI-03, in the first half of this year, aiming to bring hope to those affected by idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis."

Recent Clinical Achievements

LTI-03, a Caveolin-1 related peptide : In November 2024 , the Company announced positive topline data from Cohort 2 of the Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of inhaled high dose LTI-03 (5 mg BID) and a set of exploratory biomarkers in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Four biomarkers showed statistical significance in the combined Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 dataset, and five demonstrated dose dependence with respect to low dose (2.5 mg BID) Cohort 1, indicative of active pharmacodynamics. High dose LTI-03 continued to exhibit a favorable safety profile.

:

2024 Corporate Highlights : In March 2024 , Brian Windsor , Ph.D., was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company, marking the Company's sole focus on advancing a pipeline of first-in-class therapies for orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications.



In May 2024 , the Company completed an underwritten registered direct offering of its common stock and accompanying warrants raising net proceeds of approximately $17.7 million .

:

2025 Strategic Objectives and Anticipated Milestones

LTI-03 : A Phase 2 trial of LTI-03 for the treatment of IPF is anticipated to be initiated in the first half of this year.





: A Phase 2 trial of LTI-03 for the treatment of IPF is anticipated to be initiated in the first half of this year. LTI-01: The Company's Phase 2b -ready asset is a first-in-class therapy for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions (LPEs). It holds Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pleural empyema in the U.S and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. A Phase 2 clinical trial of LTI-03 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is anticipated to be initiated in the first half of this year. Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S. For more information, please visit the company's website at reintx.com, or follow them on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements of Rein Therapeutics, Inc. ("Rein", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to: the timing and expectation of a Phase 2 trial of LTI-03; and future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company. We use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "would," "can," "could," "should," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning to help identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties related to: changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including risks inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as: adverse results in the Company's drug discovery; preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials may not be replicated in later clinical trials, including in a Phase 2 trial of LTI-03, or that partial results of a trial will be indicative of the full results of the trial; the Company's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; and the risk that any of its clinical trials may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies with respect to the our development candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights for our platform and development candidates; competition; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources to fund its planned activities for the periods anticipated and the Company's ability to manage unplanned cash requirements; and general economic and market conditions; as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which are on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent filings that the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

