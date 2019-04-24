Ailes' Victim Laura Luhn Sues Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott For Alleged Defamation And Cover-Up Of Sexual Abuse At Network And Asks For $120 Million In Damages

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Larry Klayman, a former federal prosecutor and the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch and a former Senate candidate in the Florida Republican primary in 2003-2004, announced that he has filed a complaint on behalf of Ms. Laura Luhn, whom he describes as the most severely and brutally abused and damaged of the female victims of Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News Channel ("Fox"). The suit is styled "Luhn v. Scott and Fox Corporation (Civil Action No. 1:19-CV-1180) (D.D.C.).

Showtime and Blumhouse Television will be airing an eight part mini-series beginning on June 30, 2019, in which Ms. Luhn is played by A-List actress Annabelle Wallis, titled "The Loudest Voice in the Room," which in large part is about Ailes' "reign of female terror" at Fox, said Klayman.

The complaint, which can be found at www.larryklayman.com , alleges that the current CEO of Fox, Suzanne Scott, along with others in Roger Ailes's inner circle such as Bill Shine, covered up the callous and degenerate sexual abuse of Ailes against Ms. Luhn and other women at the network, for which Scott was ultimately rewarded with Ailes' post when he was forced to resign.

Thus, it is also alleged that Scott's elevation to CEO also served the purposes of Fox's owners, the Murdochs, to have a woman take the helm, for obvious cover, after Ailes was forced out of the network and Ailes' sexual abuse became viral when Gretchen Carlson went public about her "experience."

Further, the complaint, which Ms. Luhn swears to under oath under penalty of perjury, alleges that in a recent Los Angeles Times profile titled "Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott Keeps Her Focus on Winning," written by reporter Stephen Battaglia, that Scott defamed and held Ms. Luhn out in a "false light," by lying that she did not know about Ailes' sexual abuse against Ms. Luhn and the other women. By making this allegedly false statement, Scott was calling Ms. Luhn a liar, thus holding her out for extreme ridicule and humiliation, more severe emotional distress, and compounding the damage already done to her mentally and physically.

As alleged in the complaint, Ms. Luhn currently suffers from PTSD and has attempted suicide twice in the past over her alleged brutal experience with Ailes and Fox, and now Scott's recent actions have caused her to again be on the brink of contemplated suicide. Damages in excess of $120 million USD are therefore sought against Scott and Fox.

Klayman had this to say upon filing suit in federal court:

"It is time for the 'evil ghost of Roger Ailes,' which Scott, the current CEO of Fox profits from and which she continues to cover for, to be totally 'exorcized.' Suzanne Scott and Fox must be severely punished for the continued severe harm done to my client, who represents not just herself but effectively all of the women victims of Ailes and his enablers like Scott."

For more information or for an interview contact Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE Larry Klayman

Related Links

http://www.larryklayman.com

