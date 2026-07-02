Aily Labs and AWS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Decision Intelligence Across the Fortune 500

Aily's AI Decision Intelligence agents are now available in AWS Marketplace, with one-click procurement against existing AWS commitments

Orchestrated by Aily's Super Agent and powered by multiple foundation models, the agents are also available on Amazon Bedrock

Existing customers deploy in as little as one day inside their own AWS environment with governance, security, and compliance built in

Aily and AWS will jointly deploy and adopt agents to accelerate impact across the Fortune 500, focus verticals: pharma, CPG, and luxury

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs, creator of the first AI-native Decision Intelligence platform for global enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises deploy and scale Aily's agents on AWS Marketplace, spanning five core functions across finance, supply chain, manufacturing, R&D, and commercial.

The partnership pairs AWS's trusted cloud infrastructure with Aily's AI Decision Intelligence platform, giving enterprises a direct path to measurable impact where decisions are made, executed, and measured across the business. Grounded in each enterprise's own business context, Aily's agents connect decisions across functions and act in real time, returning decision-grade recommendations while self-monitoring performance, simulating what-if scenarios, and surfacing risks and opportunities across critical functions. Through Amazon Bedrock, Aily draws on a choice of leading foundation models and orchestrates them dynamically, routing each decision to the model best suited to the task. This multi-model orchestration lets agents reason across complex business scenarios with greater accuracy and speed, all within the customer's secure AWS environment.

With Aily's agents now available as a managed subscription on AWS Marketplace, enterprises gain a simplified procurement path to the full Aily agent platform, with consolidated billing through their existing AWS account and usage that counts toward any committed-spend agreement. For current AWS customers, Aily deploys inside their own AWS environment in as little as one day, running on the customer's existing data infrastructure and security stack, with no new environments or compliance reviews required.

"Enterprises don't need more pilots or reports, they need decisions," said Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO of Aily Labs. "Bringing Aily's agents to AWS Marketplace gives global enterprises an AI operating system they can run at scale, on infrastructure they already trust. That's how we build the agentic enterprise, together."

Aily and AWS will jointly deploy and adopt agents tailored to pharma, CPG, and luxury enterprises, accelerating impact across the Fortune 500. Organizations ready to put AI Decision Intelligence to work can access Aily's agents today in AWS Marketplace at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-x5qobedt7bpze?.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs is transforming how global enterprises make decisions by combining enterprise data with AI, machine learning, and large language models into a single Decision Intelligence platform. Its Super Agent orchestrates autonomous AI agents that both recommend and execute decisions, delivering measurable ROI from day one. The platform integrates into existing enterprise workflows, helping Fortune 500 companies break down data silos and accelerate decision-making across every major function.

Founded in 2020, Aily Labs operates globally with teams of AI data scientists, engineers, business and product experts. Last November, Aily Labs raised $80 million in funding, led by FPV Ventures with participation from existing investor Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan, and other strategic investors. To date, it has raised more than $101 million.

For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

SOURCE Aily Labs