Aily Labs Brings its Decision Intelligence to Google Cloud

Aily's Decision Intelligence platform gives companies a direct path from fragmented data to AI-powered decisions

Enterprises can now deploy Aily's AI agents within Gemini Enterprise, leveraging existing Google Cloud contracts, no new vendor process, no new security checks

Together, Aily and Google Cloud aim to close the gap between enterprise data and business action, at the speed and scale industries require

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs, creator of one of the first AI-native Decision Intelligence platforms for global enterprises, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to bring its platform to Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership will combine Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with Aily's extensive enterprise Decision Intelligence capabilities to help global pharma and biotech leaders accelerate AI adoption at scale and drive ROI.

Enterprises running on Google Cloud can seamlessly discover and procure Aily's platform directly through their existing cloud contracts, allowing spend to count toward committed cloud agreements. Once deployed, Aily's agents can be added to the company's Agent Gallery within Gemini Enterprise – with no new compliance review and no separate vendor process.

"Listing on Google Cloud Marketplace is an important distribution milestone for Aily Labs," said Bianca Diana Anghelina, CEO and founder of Aily Labs. "It gives our customers a faster way to innovate and make better decisions with their data. Google Cloud provides the platform with Gemini Enterprise, while Aily adds a Decision Intelligence layer that turns information into action. Aily brings deep pharma and life sciences expertise to help customers deploy AI at scale."

"Our collaboration with Aily Labs is a step forward in helping pharmaceutical and biotech organizations move beyond data fragmentation to real, actionable Decision Intelligence," said Shweta Maniar, global director, Life Sciences Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "By integrating Aily's decision-ready AI agents directly into Gemini Enterprise, we are enabling teams to seamlessly connect siloed data across research, manufacturing, and supply chains. This ensures global life sciences leaders can make high-stakes, data-driven decisions at the speed and scale of today's highly regulated market demands."

The partnership enables Aily to leverage Google Cloud's full technology stack – including infrastructure, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, BigQuery, Gemini models, and AI agent capabilities – to deliver AI solutions that connect fragmented data, generate actionable insights, and empower autonomous, business-critical decisions at scale. Joint customers benefit from a seamless, enterprise-ready AI offering that combines Google Cloud's secure, scalable platform with Aily's Decision Intelligence capabilities to accelerate time-to-value and improve decision quality across the enterprise.

Large companies typically run their operations across dozens of separate data systems, each producing data that rarely reaches the teams who need it in time to act. Aily's platform connects those systems and produces specific recommendations for decision-makers. A single interface, the Super Agent, coordinates thousands of specialized AI agents across finance, supply chain, manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations.

Pharmaceutical companies use Aily to accelerate clinical development, optimize regulatory submissions, improve capital allocation, and strengthen manufacturing and supply chain performance.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs is transforming how global enterprises make decisions by combining enterprise data with AI, machine learning, and large language models into a single Decision Intelligence platform. Its Super Agent orchestrates autonomous AI agents that both recommend and execute decisions, delivering measurable ROI from day one. The platform integrates into existing enterprise workflows, helping Fortune 500 companies break down data silos and accelerate decision-making across every major function.

Founded in 2020, Aily Labs operates globally with teams of AI data scientists, engineers, business and product experts. Last November, Aily Labs raised $80 million in funding, led by FPV Ventures with participation from existing investor Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan, and other strategic investors. To date, it has raised more than $101 million.

For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

SOURCE Aily Labs