Aim Aerospace Receives Nadcap Merit Status For Composites

Frank Sloup, Director of Quality Assurance at AIM Aerospace, states: "This achievement required the intense focus of our quality and technical staff, as well as the commitment of our shift leaders and operators to understand the strict demands of the Nadcap accredited system. It brought AIM Aerospace employees closer together to prepare for the audit and maintain their contribution to processing standards year-round."

The Orange City, IA facility has held Nadcap accreditation since 2008. Having demonstrated ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap composites group determined that AIM Aerospace earned Merit Status. "Achieving and maintain Nadcap accreditation is not an easy task; it is one way the aerospace industry identifies those companies that excel at manufacturing quality products through these processes. I am proud of our team for their focus on processing excellence on a daily basis." added Frank Sloup.

ABOUT NADCAP

Nadcap is the leading worldwide cooperative program of major companies, designed to manage a cost-effective consensus approach to govern the precise standards used to measure the competency, capability and consistency of suppliers and associated products within the aerospace and automotive industries. The Nadcap program is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute (PRI). Its mission is to provide international, unbiased, independent manufacturing process and product assessments and certification services to add value, reduce costs, and facilitate relationships between primes and suppliers.

ABOUT AIM AEROSPACE, INC.

AIM Aerospace, is a Washington based advanced manufacturer company offering a full line of services from design, analysis, prototyping and intelligent production of advanced composite products. AIM Aerospace manufactures and engineers products for the aerospace and defense markets. With 5 Center of Excellence locations, including a Research and Technology Center, AIM Aerospace provides manufacturing technologies that will define the way we fly. For further information, please visit the new aim-aerospace.com.

