This year, Boeing recognized 414 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. AIM Aerospace is one of only 329 suppliers to receive the Silver level of recognition.

ABOUT AIM AEROSPACE, INC.

AIM Aerospace, is a Washington based advanced manufacturer company offering a full line of services from design, analysis, prototyping and intelligent production of advanced composite products. AIM Aerospace manufactures and engineer's products for the aerospace and defense markets. With 5 Centers of Excellence locations, including a Research and Technology Center, AIM Aerospace provides manufacturing technologies that will define the way we fly. For further information, please visit the new aim-aerospace.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aim-aerospace-receives-silver-boeing-performance-excellence-award-300669846.html

SOURCE AIM Aerospace

