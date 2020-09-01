AIM and RENTCafé Present 'The New Apartment Marketing Playbook'

AIM was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020. Although the in-person conference was canceled, it is continuing to encourage innovation in the multifamily industry by hosting live webinars on a variety of topics. This upcoming session is sponsored by RENT Café , a suite of property marketing technology developed by Yardi®.

"While we can't bring back the busy hum of the tradeshow floor just yet, we're excited to team up with AIM to host a live webinar event that we hope will rival some of your favorite speaking sessions from conferences past," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi and session moderator. "Everyone is invited to join us to learn how to meet new renter expectations for a completely virtual and contactless experience."

The New Apartment Marketing Playbook: Consumer Behavior Has Shifted, Have You?

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, renters are still on the move. With social distancing measures in place, people expect to interact with property management companies in new ways. An increasing demand for virtual and contactless engagement is nothing new. But now that renters have become accustomed to the new norm and the virtual conveniences that come with it, there's no going back.

During this live online event, attendees will learn how to:

· Convert more renters by creating authentic experiences online

Lease more units by offering a range of tour types to fit every need

Improve the prospect experience while prioritizing the safety of their team

Evolve leasing positions to meet the demands of the new customer experience

Speakers include:

Jamin Harkness , Executive Vice President, The Management Group

, Executive Vice President, The Management Group Kelley Shannon , Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Engagement, Bozzuto

, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Engagement, Bozzuto Daryl Smith , Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, KETTLER

Register to attend.

Webinar registrants will receive a free copy of "The New Apartment Tour" with their confirmation email. This exclusive ebook details three ways to modernize property tours and convert more apartment hunters into renters.

About the Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM)

Since 2005, the AIM Conference has supported outstanding thought leadership and innovation in the multifamily housing industry. Attendance at AIM is limited to executives who own and operate multifamily communities and elite sponsors. AIM is not open to the general public or to non-sponsoring vendors. Dennis Cogbill serves as Managing Director and Steve Lefkovits is its Executive Producer. For more information, please visit AIMConf.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

