AIM Group's Recommerce Intelligence launches with global insights

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Recommerce," or the resale of used goods by and to consumers, retailers and marketplaces, will grow more than 10% per year for the next few years and is the fastest growing category of retail, a new report from the AIM Group shows.

Recommerce Intelligence, a new service, launched today with the release of a free 89-page special report: "The Business of Recommerce: Strategies, trends and opportunities for sustainable growth."

The report covers elements of recommerce from fashion to phones, footwear to furniture. It's available at RecommerceIntelligence.com. Almost 200 companies and organizations are included in the report.

In an interview with Ikea, for example, the company revealed it resold nearly a half-million used Ikea products last year, and expects its recommerce business to grow much faster than its sales of new furniture. "We're moving away from a linear model" --- making new products and selling them, in other words --- "to a hybrid model" combining new sales and resales of used furniture, an Ikea executive said.

Free trials of Recommerce Intelligence are available at RecommerceIntelligence.com .

"We've found fascinating stories and information about recommerce and its impact on the environment, consumer pockets and bottom line for companies in a number of verticals including books, furniture, fashion, phones and electronics," said Emma Herrod, the report's managing editor. "The rapid growth in recommerce is driven partly by the fact that buying secondhand no longer carries a stigma, and in many cases is considered a better alternative than buying new products."

The AIM Group, the world's leading business intelligence service for marketplaces and online classified services, assembled a team of experienced journalists to develop the service.

"Governments worldwide are promoting the need for circularity and sustainability, and recommerce is one of the most important ways to reuse and recycle products," said Peter M. Zollman, founding principal of the AIM Group. "By focusing on the thousands of companies promoting recommerce, we'll provide valuable information for businesses like online resale marketplaces, brands, refurbishers, reverse logistics suppliers, authenticators, and payment providers, among others."

