AIM Investment Group Acquires Micro Forms, Inc., a Trusted American Manufacturer with Nearly 60 Years of Precision Craftsmanship

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly six decades, Micro Forms, Inc. has quietly built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality American manufacturer — earning the trust of customers who rely on precision, consistency, and craftsmanship. Founded in 1967 as a small, family-run machine shop, the Garland, Texas-based company has grown into a respected precision metal stamping and engineering operation serving industrial and commercial customers across the globe.

Precision-stamped metal components made with tight tolerances and custom-engineered tooling, demonstrating Micro Forms’ ability to deliver complex parts with exceptional accuracy and consistency at scale. Interior of the Micro Forms manufacturing facility in Garland, Texas, showing precision metal stamping presses and production equipment used to manufacture tight-tolerance components with custom tooling.

Today, AIM Investment Group ("AIM IG") announced the acquisition of Micro Forms, marking the addition of a proven manufacturing business to its growing portfolio of industrial companies. Micro Forms will continue operating under its existing name and structure, building on the same values that have defined the company for nearly 60 years.

AIM IG has worked closely with Micro Forms for more than five years, developing a strong relationship rooted in shared values, operational discipline, and mutual respect. That long-standing partnership — combined with Micro Forms' reputation for quality and reliability — made the acquisition a natural next step.

"This is a business we've known and respected for a long time," said Nate Ungarean, Managing Partner at AIM Investment Group. "Micro Forms has built an exceptional culture and a level of consistency that's rare. Their team has been doing things the right way for decades, and we saw a clear opportunity to step in as the right long-term steward at the right time. We're excited to support the next chapter of growth while preserving everything that makes this company special."

Micro Forms specializes in precision metal stamping, progressive tool and die engineering, and metal fabrication, partnering with customers to solve complex manufacturing challenges across a range of materials including copper, brass, and aluminum. With in-house tooling expertise and a production facility equipped with more than 20 presses ranging from 8 to 150 tons, the company supports short-, medium-, and long-run production with a focus on reliability and repeatable quality.

"We've spent decades building this business on relationships, quality work, and trust," said Angus Gascoigne, VP Operations at Micro Forms, Inc. "Joining AIM Investment Group gives us the backing to continue doing what we do best while opening the door to new opportunities. We're excited about what lies ahead and the momentum this creates for our customers and our business."

As part of AIM Investment Group, Micro Forms will remain a standalone operation while benefiting from additional long-term investment support. The acquisition also reflects AIM IG's continued expansion across industrial sectors, including recycling, manufacturing, and related services.

"Micro Forms has been expertly run for years," Ungarean added. "This isn't about fixing anything—it's about investing in a great company, honoring its legacy, and helping unlock the next phase of growth."

Micro Forms is open for business and actively pursuing new opportunities. Companies seeking a trusted precision manufacturing partner, as well as business owners interested in exploring a long-term partnership or transition, are encouraged to connect with Nate Ungarean or Angus Gascoigne to start a conversation.

About Micro Forms, Inc.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Garland, Texas, Micro Forms, Inc. is a precision metal stamping, tool and die, and metal fabrication manufacturer serving industrial and commercial customers. Known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and problem-solving approach, Micro Forms delivers high-quality stamped components and custom tooling solutions backed by decades of experience.

About AIM Investment Group

AIM Investment Group is a diversified industrial holding company with a portfolio of operating businesses across metal recycling, manufacturing, industrial real estate, and industrial services. AIM IG partners with well-run, culture-driven companies and supports their long-term growth through hands-on stewardship and operational expertise.

