AiM Medical Robotics Appoints Dr. Babak Kateb to Medical Advisory Board

AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-safe intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that it is appointing Dr. Babak Kateb, founding Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of SBMT, President and Scientific Director of the Brain Mapping Foundation, Director of National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, and Director of Brain Technology and Innovation Park, to its Medical Advisory Board, effective immediately.



"We are honored to include Dr. Kateb as a key component of our Medical Advisory Board" stated Bob Cathcart, President & CEO of AiM Medical Robotics. "His extensive experience in neuroscience will prove to be incredibly impactful as we continue to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurosurgery for functional brain disorders and cancers of the brain."



Dr, Kateb is a neuroscientist with more than 20 years of research experience. His research has been focused on the introduction of advanced diagnostics and therapeutics into clinical neuroscience in order to rapidly identify and introduce game-changing technologies to treat neurological disorders such as brain cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other brain and spinal disorders. He did his educational training at TUSOM, USC, did his research fellowship at USC-keck School of Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery, and also studied VLSI system design at USC Department of Electrical Engineering at the Ming Hsieh Institute. He is the founding Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT), President and Scientific Director of the Brain Mapping Foundation and Director of National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, and a Director of Brain Technology and Innovation Park and CEO of Smart Microscopy Inc. He is a recipient of the Pioneer in Medicine award for his innovations in neurotech. He is also a recipient of the NASA Tech Brief Award for the use of electronic nose for detecting brain cancer. For more on Dr. Kateb's extensive industry experience, visit https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/About/Babak-Kateb.



"It is a great pleasure and honor to have Dr. Kateb join our team on the Medical Advisory Board" stated Dr. Julie Pilitsis, Chief Medical Advisor & Co-Founder of AiM Medical Robotics. "Dr. Kateb has a long history of dedication to the advancement of research and technology in the neuroscience space. His leadership as the Founding Chairman of the Board of the Society of Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) and Founding President of Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) has been instrumental in directing research and legislation in the field of brain mapping, brain cancer, and Neurotech. Dr. Kateb played a significant role in the formulation of President Obama's BRAIN initiative, and he works with governments around the world to support research of the brain. His expertise in brain mapping and tumor ablation technologies will support our efforts to enable new approaches to addressing brain disorders."



Dr. Kateb commented, "AiM Medical Robotics is a pioneering company, which brings artificial intelligence, robotics, and therapeutics together. This company has redefined the field of precision-guided medicine. I am honored to be joining trailblazers such as Prof. Greg Fischer and Dr. Julie Pilitsis and the AiM Medical Robotics team as they work to bring this exciting, paradigm changing technology to the clinical setting. By combining robotics and MRI guidance with novel treatment tools, we can impact the lives of those patients suffering from brain cancer and functional disorders." He continued, "Dr. Pilitsis and Prof. Fischer have dedicated their lives to developing this incredible technology. I look forward to supporting them and the AiM Medical Robotics team through my vast network of collaborators with innovators as they build this disruptive technology for use in hospitals around the world."



About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused and portable. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

About SBMT:

www.WorldBrainMapping.Org

