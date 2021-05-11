AiM Medical Robotics Appoints Jonathan Sackier to the Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-safe intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that it is appointing Professor Jonathan Sackier, who helped develop and bring to market the AESOP surgical robot with Computer Motion, to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. Sackier also performed the first robotic procedures and published peer-reviewed articles on the topic in the 1990's, and AESOP intellectual property was incorporated into Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) DaVinci robot. Dr. Sackier will serve to advise the Company as they seek to rapidly develop and commercially deploy AiM's advanced intraoperative, precision robotics system.

Known as a highly respected clinical and academic surgeon, Jonathan's contributions to the medical community continues to drive innovation, having served as a Visiting Professor at Oxford University, and as a Professor at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Dr. Sackier founded and funded the Washington Institute of Surgical Endoscopy, a center dedicated to research, teaching and innovation. He has also been active in technology transfer and helped bring several innovations to market, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer for Helius Medical Technologies.

"The addition of Dr Sackier to our Board of Directors illustrates AiM's dedication to attracting accomplished individuals in all areas and aspects of our team" stated Craig Pierson, Chairman and Founder of AiM Surgical Robotics. "Jonathan's guidance will be instrumental in our efforts to deliver the first MRI-safe intraoperative image-guided robot for neurosurgery to provide unmatched surgical precision for better patient outcomes and shorter procedure times. His global experiences in medical technology and clinical practice will also serve our international ambitions."

"As we pursue our strategic role as a leading innovator in medical robotics for neurosurgery, we will look to Jonathan for his insight and professional acumen to guide AiM's team to produce a robotics system that will be workflow-efficient for the surgeon and cost effective for the hospital" stated Bob Cathcart, the Company's CEO. "Our interactions with Jonathan to date have already enhanced our strategic direction and the tactical goals we wanted to implement with our esteemed medical advisory board, and the collaborations in the USA, Europe and beyond, as well as considering other applications to our highly disruptive technology." Dr. Sackier stated, "I am honored and energized to join this exceptional group. The technology developed by Dr. Fisher and his team at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute is incredible. Additionally, the leadership is smart, aligned, and receptive. The commercial opportunity is massive, and, most importantly, AiM's device has the potential to dramatically improve the safety and efficacy of neurosurgery. By putting patients at the center of all it does is the best way to innovate."

AiM Medical Robotics will be presenting at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit in Laguna Niguel between May 11-13th. Both Bob Cathcart and Dr. Jonathan Sackier will be present for this event. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused and portable.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include but are not necessarily limited to statements that relate to the advancement and development of the company's robot or technologies, when used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon AiM Medical Robotics' current expectations and various assumptions. AiM Medical Robotics believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. AiM Medical Robotics may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. AiM Medical Robotics undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

[www.aimmedicalrobotics.com]

SOURCE AiM Medical Robotics

Related Links

https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com

