AiM Medical Robotics To Host Panel Discussion And Present At BioFuture™

Panel discussion between Samantha Surrey, Dr. Babak Kateb, Jonathan Sackier, and Greg Simon to take place on October 5th at 2:30 pm EST

Presentation by Bob Cathcart to take place on October 6th at 10:45 am EST

News provided by

AiM Medical Robotics

Sep 30, 2021, 12:56 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-safe intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that it is hosting a panel discussion and presenting at BioFuture. Registered in-person attendees to BioFuture can view AiM Medical Robotics' presentation live at the actual event. 

Samantha Surrey, Founder of Surrey Capital, will be moderating a panel discussion titled "Neuroinnovation and AI Driven Robotics & Devices: Changing Healthcare" on October 5th at 2:30 pm EST. The panel will consist of:

  • Dr. Babak Kateb, Medical Advisory Board at AiM, founding Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of SBMT, President and Scientific Director of the Brain Mapping Foundation, Director of National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, and Director of Brain Technology and Innovation Park
  • Jonathan Sackier, MD, Board of Directors, AiM Medical Robotics
  • Greg Simon, Consultant, Simonovation, LLC, Former Executive Director for both the Biden Cancer Initiative and the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force

Bob Cathcart, President & CEO, will be presenting AiM Medical Robotics at BioFuture on Wednesday, October 6th at 10:45am EST.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of this conference and to share how our company looks to shape and transform the way that we think about surgery," said Bob Cathcart. "BioFuture brings together top-notch pioneers, innovators and entrepreneurs to assess the present and shape the future of healthcare, and we certainly believe that our MRI-compatible robotic system will impact the future of healthcare for the better.

"We are delighted that AiM Medical Robotics will be presenting at BioFuture," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "BioFuture brings together today's top innovators, investors and business leaders to discuss the forces shaping the future of healthcare, and identify the potential of innovative, game-changing technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. We are excited to have AiM participating in this important event."

ABOUT AIM MEDICAL ROBOTICS

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused and portable. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.   

ABOUT BIOFUTURE

BioFuture, produced by Demy-Colton, is a conference convening future-focused healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders and cutting-edge companies to "Reimagine the Future of Healthcare". BioFuture will be held in New York City on October 5-6, 2021, at Cure, Deerfield's vertical healthcare-dedicated innovation campus, with a virtual attendance option. BioFuture features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioFuture is produced by Demy-Colton, a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, with a long history of producing high-quality events that build networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders.

[www.aimmedicalrobotics.com]

SOURCE AiM Medical Robotics

Related Links

https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com

Also from this source

AiM Medical Robotics Appoints Dr. Babak Kateb to Medical Advisory ...

AiM Medical Robotics to Present and Exhibit at 18th Annual World...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics