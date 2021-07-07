AiM Medical Robotics to Present and Exhibit at 18th Annual World Congress of Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-safe intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that they will be presenting and exhibiting at the prestigious 18th Annual World Congress of Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT), which will be held in Los Angeles on July 8th - 11th. The program will be featuring state-of-the-art science and technology in the field of neuroscience and neurosurgery, and it will have close to 900 presenters and 10 keynotes.

The co-founders and inventors of AiM Medical Robotics, Dr. Greg Fischer of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Dr. Julie Pilitsis of the Albany Medical Center, will be presenting the latest updates on their NIH-funded research for brain tumor ablation during the SBMT scientific sessions. Additionally, Bob Cathcart, President & CEO of AiM Medical Robotics, and Dr. Jonathan Sackier, Director, will be meeting with clinicians and industry leaders during the Company's exhibition at the Congress.

"SBMT brings pioneers of neurosurgery and trailblazing companies together with game changing policy makers in order to rapidly fast track diagnostics, devices and therapeutics for patients with neurological, spine and neuro-psychiatric disorders; AiM Medical Robotics is one of the leaders in the emerging field of artificial intelligence-guided therapy" said, Dr. Babak Kateb, founding chairman of the board of directors & CEO of SBMT, President and Scientific Director of the Brain Mapping Foundation, Director of National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, and Director of Brain Technology and Innovation Park.

Bob Cathcart commented, "We are extremely excited to have been asked to participate in this outstanding gathering of world leaders in Neurology. SBMT is at the forefront of discovery for the diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders. We are honored to have Dr. Fischer and Dr. Pilitsis participate in the scientific sessions to share their enthusiasm and the accomplishments that we have seen with our paradigm-shifting technology. Our MRI-compatible robotic system will give surgeons the ability to utilize MRI guidance for complex neurosurgical procedures. By combining the Real Time feedback of the MRI and the precision and accuracy of the robot, surgeons can confidently reach targets deep in the brain the first time every time."

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused and portable. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

