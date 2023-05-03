AIM MRO, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Gerard Poly Mouldings (GPM)

AIM MRO Expands Aerospace Aftermarket Repair Solutions with the Addition of GPM's Silicone and Urethane Masking Products

MIAMIVILLE, Ohio, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM MRO Holdings, LLC ("AIM MRO" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired Gerard Poly Mouldings ("GPM"), a specialist in the design and manufacturing of masking products for aerospace and gas turbine engines. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GPM marks AIM MRO's second add-on acquisition since December 2022, following Tribologix, a provider of proprietary coatings and dry film lubricants. AIM MRO is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.

Based in Nottingham, England, GPM designs and manufactures silicone and urethane masking products used to protect critical hardware for aero engines throughout maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes. GPM is led by second generation owner Anthony Prichard, whose father founded the business in 1986. Mr. Prichard will continue with the Company going forward.

"The addition of GPM will not only expand our capabilities but will also generate exciting opportunities to serve our existing customers with a more fulsome suite of solutions," said Scott Wandtke, CEO of AIM MRO. "GPM has built strong customer relationships over the decades by delivering superior customer service, as well as being the premier provider of masking solutions internationally. We look forward to partnering with Anthony and his team, and delivering the benefit of this combination to each of our customer bases."

"This combination enhances AIM MRO's unique and growing set of proprietary solutions used throughout aerospace engine repairs," said Mr. Prichard. "We see many opportunities to leverage AIM MRO's global footprint and we are excited to work together to accelerate our growth."

About AIM MRO

AIM MRO is a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket. For almost 30 years, the Company has cultivated a reputation as a trusted provider of unique, proprietary products and material supply chain management services with highly responsive customer service. The Company has differentiated itself by offering a "one-stop shop" for component repair materials and utilizing its engineering group to offer customized component solutions. AIM MRO takes an analytical approach to integrating the multi-site material spend for global component repair operations to deliver significant value. For more information, please visit http://www.aimmro.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

