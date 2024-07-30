AIM TV Group Announces Aspichi and Rocky Mountain Care Partner to Revolutionize Mental Health Treatment with Virtual Reality Therapy

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the documentary series "My Summer in Ukraine" and Aspichi, a leading innovator in virtual reality (VR) technology for psychological rehabilitation, are thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Rocky Mountain Care, a premier provider of post-acute care. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the use of VR therapy to enhance the mental health and well-being of residents in care facilities through innovative recreational activities.

Rocky Mountain Care recently conducted a comprehensive study within their recreational activities program to evaluate the effectiveness of Aspichi's Luminify VR Therapy in treating psychological disorders such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Using standard research tools and scales, including the General Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) scale and the Quick Depression Assessment (PHQ-9), the study yielded significant positive results.

Key Highlights:

Significant Reduction in Symptoms: The study demonstrated a considerable reduction in anxiety and depression symptoms among residents who used the Luminify VR Therapy as part of their recreational activities.

Following the successful study, Rocky Mountain Care has become a customer of Aspichi with the intention to expand the VR therapy solution to additional RMC post-acute care and assisted living facilities. This expansion underscores the transformative potential of VR in mental health treatment and highlights Rocky Mountain Care's commitment to innovative care solutions.

"We are excited about the partnership with Aspichi and to have this additional recreational activity for our residents in our communities," said Edward Bangerter, President of Rocky Mountain Care. "The positive impact on our residents' well-being has been profound, and we are excited to expand this innovative therapy to more locations."

"We are proud to partner with Rocky Mountain Care to bring cutting-edge VR therapy to those in need," said Viktor Samoilenko, CEO of Aspichi. "Our mission is to harness the power of technology to improve mental health outcomes, and this collaboration is a significant step forward in achieving that goal."

About Aspichi:

Aspichi is a pioneering VR technology company specializing in psychological rehabilitation. Their flagship product, Luminify, offers immersive VR therapy solutions designed to treat various psychological disorders, enhancing the quality of life for patients and residents in care facilities.

About Rocky Mountain Care:

Rocky Mountain Care is a leading provider of post-acute and long-term care services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to residents across multiple facilities. Their commitment to innovation and excellence in care has made them a trusted name in the healthcare industry.

About AIM Tell-A-Vision Group

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." In 2024, the company produced and released "My Summer in Ukraine," a four-part documentary series filmed during Robert G. Rose's travel to Ukraine in the summer of 2023 with Anastasia Zui, a Ukrainian-based cinematographer, as they traveled through various parts of Ukraine, showcasing how Ukrainians, NGOs, humanitarians, soldiers and more were coping with Russia's illegal war on Ukraine and it's fallout. Visit AIMTVGroup.com RawTravel.tv and RawTravelUkraine.com for more information.

