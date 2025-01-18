AIMA Ebike Unveils High-Performance eBike Lineup at CES 2025: Quality, Precision, and Innovation Redefine Urban Mobility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Ebike has taken a bold step into the future of urban mobility at CES 2025, unveiling a revolutionary new lineup of eight eBikes that combine advanced technology, superior performance, and cutting-edge design. With a focus on performance enhancements that cater to urban commuters and tech-savvy riders, AIMA's latest models promise to set a new benchmark in the world of electric bikes and deliver unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide

Superior Performance with Advanced Components

AIMA MANHATTAN Released in CES 2025

AIMA eBike lineup is powered by industry-leading components, ensuring exceptional performance in every ride. Key features include:

1. TEKTRO 203mm Hydraulic Disc Brakes released in CES AIMA booth

The new eBikes are equipped with 203mm TEKTRO hydraulic disc brakes, offering superior stopping power and improved heat dissipation. The larger contact surface of the disc ensures shorter braking distances and greater control, even during high-speed rides or on steep descents. The hydraulic system provides linear braking response, reducing hand effort and delivering smoother, more consistent braking performance across varying terrains, including wet, slippery roads or rugged paths.

2. High-Powered Motors by Bafang

AIMA Ebike continues its collaboration with Bafang, a global leader in e-mobility technology, to integrate high-performance motors into its eBikes. The motors deliver efficient acceleration and powerful torque, ensuring smooth handling and reliable performance across all types of terrain. Whether climbing steep hills, navigating urban streets, or handling rough trails, the motor's versatility and responsiveness provide riders with a seamless riding experience.

3. LG 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery

AIMA Ebike's commitment to long-range performance is embodied in the use of LG 21700 lithium-ion batteries. These high-capacity batteries provide greater energy density, delivering longer rides with fewer charges. The battery's lightweight design reduces overall weight while offering a high-power output that supports quick acceleration and sustained speed on long rides. Riders can enjoy extended range and consistent performance throughout their journey.

AIMA Smart Technology for Seamless Ride Integration witnessed in CES 2025

In line with AIMA Ebike's vision of a smart, connected future, the new eBikes feature smart app connectivity, allowing riders to track performance, adjust settings, and monitor battery life in real time. This integration enhances the riding experience, providing data-driven insights to optimize performance and ensure the bike is always in peak condition.

Comfort and Stability for All Riders

The new models, including the Key West, Manhattan, and Big Sur U, are designed with comfort and accessibility in mind:

Swept-back handlebars offer an ergonomic, relaxed riding posture, reducing wrist strain and enhancing comfort for long-distance riders.

Low-step frames make mounting and dismounting easy, improving accessibility for riders of all heights and abilities. The frames are crafted to provide a stable, comfortable ride, whether for urban commutes or leisurely trips.

Built for Versatility

The Rocky brings rugged performance for adventure-seekers, combining powerful motors with durable frames to tackle diverse terrains with ease. These models are perfect for riders looking for more than just a commuter bike—whether you're exploring city streets or venturing off-road, the Rocky deliver maximum control and stability.

Design Meets Function

Each model in AIMA's new lineup is not only a feat of performance but also a reflection of AIMA's commitment to industrial design excellence. The sleek, aerodynamic frames are paired with ergonomic details to optimize the rider's experience. Whether it's the high-quality aluminum of the Manhattan, the rugged utility of the Rocky, or the sleek elegance of the Venice concept, each AIMA eBike reflects the balance of form and function that is AIMA's signature.

A Comprehensive After-Sales Experience announced in CES

AIMA Ebike ensures its riders enjoy long-term satisfaction with a robust after-sales service program. From easily accessible service centers to app-based troubleshooting, AIMA Ebike supports its riders at every stage of ownership. The brand's dedication to reliability and customer care extends the longevity of its eBikes, ensuring they remain in peak performance throughout their lifespan.

Experience the Future of Mobility at CES 2025

For more details and pricing information, please visit AIMA Ebike official website (https://www.aimatech.com/).

About AIMA Ebike

AIMA Ebike is a leader in sustainable electric mobility, creating high-quality eBikes designed for riders who demand style, performance, and reliability. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AIMA is transforming how people move and experience their world.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact our press office: [email protected]

SOURCE AIMA Ebike