AIMA Unveils Game-Changing 2025 eBike Lineup at CES: Better Performance, More Freedom

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Technology Group (https://www.aimatech.com/), a global leader in sustainable mobility, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking 2025 eBike lineup at CES 2025. This launch represents a pivotal step in the evolution of sustainable transportation, with a collection designed to redefine performance, style, and freedom for riders worldwide.

AIMA's New Brand Proposition: "Better Performance, More Freedom"

AIMA Key West AIMA CES 2025 Booth

AIMA's 2025 strategy is defined by its new brand proposition: "Better Performance, More Freedom." This philosophy underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative products, empowering riders, and fostering stronger dealer partnerships.

Better Performance: Engineered for advanced functionality, exceptional durability, and effortless usability, AIMA's eBikes ensure every ride exceeds expectations.

Engineered for advanced functionality, exceptional durability, and effortless usability, AIMA's eBikes ensure every ride exceeds expectations. More Freedom: Riders enjoy seamless exploration and sustainable living, while dealers benefit from unparalleled growth opportunities.

AIMA's Vision for 2025

AIMA's 2025 roadmap focuses on four strategic pillars to elevate the eMobility experience:

Continuing dealer-focusing strategy and expanding the Dealer Network: Partnering with independent bike shops to bring premium eBikes closer to communities. Strengthening Product Competitiveness: Leading the sub $2,000 eBike category with innovative, affordable offerings. Enhancing Customer Engagement: Creating interactive experiences such as demo rides and Ebike educational material. Unveiling New Models: Launching diverse eBikes for urban commuters and off-road adventurers alike.

The Lexus of eBikes

AIMA has earned the title "The Lexus of E-Bikes" for its premium design and unmatched performance. Clint Hough of Trick Ebikes in California praises AIMA's seamless blend of manufacturing expertise, stringent quality control, and forward-thinking innovation.

2025 Product Highlights

AIMA's 2025 lineup introduces eight new models and three upgraded designs, each tailored to meet diverse rider needs:

Key West: Sleek and ergonomic, perfect for city commuters.

Sleek and ergonomic, perfect for city commuters. Venice : A Rizoma collaboration featuring futuristic aesthetics and practicality.

A Rizoma collaboration featuring futuristic aesthetics and practicality. Manhattan : A folding eBike designed for seamless urban mobility.

A folding eBike designed for seamless urban mobility. Rocky: A rugged eMTB for outdoor enthusiasts.

A rugged eMTB for outdoor enthusiasts. Also a new key model to be unveiled on January 8 at the CES: Built with unmatched durability and power, this all-terrain eBike lives up to the slogan "Built Like a Tank."

Angela Zheng, CEO of AIMA E-Bike, shared, "Our 2025 eBike lineup blends performance, functionality, and commuter elegance. These eBikes are designed for everyone—from urban commuters to weekend adventurers—highlighting our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Collaborations with pioneers like Rizoma, Bafang, and Rob Janoff have ensured that every model offers a unique, premium experience."

Pioneering collaborations:

Rizoma: Known for precision engineering and premium materials, Rizoma brought innovative Italian design concepts to the Venice eBike.

Known for precision engineering and premium materials, Rizoma brought innovative Italian design concepts to the eBike. Bafang: A leader in e-mobility electrical system, Bafang's motors power AIMA's eBikes with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

A leader in e-mobility electrical system, Bafang's motors power AIMA's eBikes with unmatched efficiency and reliability. Rob Janoff : The iconic designer behind the Apple logo crafted AIMA's modern and sleek brand identity, reinforcing its premium image.

Innovative Features



AIMA's eBikes deliver an unparalleled riding experience with cutting-edge advancements:

Enhanced Battery Technology: Lightweight, long-range batteries provide greater freedom for exploration.

Lightweight, long-range batteries provide greater freedom for exploration. High-Performance Motors: Powered by AIMA's trusted partner, Bafang, these efficient and reliable motors ensure smooth and effortless rides, even on challenging terrains.

Powered by AIMA's trusted partner, Bafang, these efficient and reliable motors ensure smooth and effortless rides, even on challenging terrains. Safety First: Equipped with hydraulic disc brakes and intelligent torque sensors, AIMA eBikes offer superior control and stability.

Equipped with hydraulic disc brakes and intelligent torque sensors, AIMA eBikes offer superior control and stability. Ergonomic Design: Rider-centric designs prioritize comfort and accessibility for an exceptional experience.

Shaping the Future of Electric Mobility

From the rugged versatility of the Rocky to the sleek sophistication of the Manhattan, AIMA's 2025 eBike lineup reflects a commitment to creating a greener, connected future. Every model empowers riders to explore confidently and sustainably. In 2025, NBDA recognizes AIMA as the "Best IBD Partner" as its dealer-first approach is a game-changer for independent bike shops, fostering trust and expertise in communities.

Visit AIMA at CES 2025

Join AIMA at Booth 10947 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the 2025 lineup firsthand. Discover why AIMA sets the gold standard in eMobility and paves the way for sustainable transportation.

Special Invitation: January 8 Product Launch Event Don't miss AIMA's exclusive product launch event on January 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Be among the first to witness the unveiling of our latest groundbreaking eBike model and explore the future of sustainable mobility.

About AIMA E-Bike

AIMA E-Bike leads the industry in sustainable electric mobility, delivering high-quality eBikes tailored to riders seeking style, performance, and reliability. Through continuous innovation and collaboration, AIMA is transforming the way people move, making mobility greener, smarter, and more connected.

