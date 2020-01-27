Aimbridge Hospitality And Global Hotel Alliance Form Strategic Alliance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty program, DISCOVERY, today announced that Aimbridge Hospitality ("Aimbridge"), the world's leading third-party hotel management company, will become a strategic partner through their independent, lifestyle division, Evolution Hospitality. Aimbridge is the only third-party management company to have access to DISCOVERY.

Independent and lifestyle hotels under Aimbridge's management will now have unique access to the DISCOVERY loyalty platform, the world's largest loyalty program for independent hotels. Through Aimbridge, hotel owners will be able to offer their guests an award-winning loyalty solution while exposing their properties to DISCOVERY's 16 million global loyalty members under an owner-friendly fee model normally reserved for independent brands.

Chris Hartley, GHA's CEO, is "thrilled to be providing Aimbridge with a new platform for their owners which gives the power and distribution of a global loyalty program without the encumbrance of a full brand franchise agreement."

Mike Deitemeyer, Aimbridge's Global President, commented: "DISCOVERY helps further differentiate our management of independent, lifestyle hotels. We have the unique opportunity to tap into a database of 16 million members, of which 7 million are in the US, to boost results for our independent owner. We are proud to be the only third-party manager with the DISCOVERY partnership."

Aimbridge is working with current and new independent owners to realize the opportunity of the unique partnership and is expected to launch during the second quarter of 2020.

Originally created in 2010, with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors while retaining their individuality, DISCOVERY celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty program, DISCOVERY, provides 16 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include Anantara, Atura, Avani, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Mysk, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Sukhothai, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

