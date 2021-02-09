Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Hiring of Marco Roca, Jr., to Vice President of Development

"We're deeply pleased that Marco is joining our team with a focus on expanding our already significant resort presence in North America and the Caribbean," said Greg O'Stean, Chief Development Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality. "With 55 resorts, of which 12 are in the Caribbean, our specialized luxury and resorts vertical experts understand the nuance and complexities of the resort product, and our deep capabilities in this vertical will contribute to our continued positive growth trajectory and owner success."

Roca brings extensive experience to the new role, most recently having held the position of Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Reveille Hospitality. He has previously served as Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy at Trust Hospitality, among other positions at Horwath HTL in Miami and J.P. Morgan in New York City. He has been honored as one of Lifestyle Magazine's "Up & Comers 2020," Hotel Management's "30 Under 30" Winner in 2018, and has been a published author in Hotel Management magazine and Hotel Business. He serves as the co-chairman of the Hospitality & Recreational Development Council at the Urban Land Institute, a board member of the Latino Hotel Association and Routier.io and is a partner and advisor for Revolinks.com.

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, multinational hospitality company offering best in class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full and select service properties, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio, inclusive of pipeline, represents over 1,550 properties in 49 states and 22 countries, with 70 lodging brands under management. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to be the best hospitality operator by leveraging its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, or hotel product category, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

