Aimbridge Hospitality Appoints Christine Duffy to Board of Directors

Christine is president of Carnival Cruise Line, certified as a Great Place to Work™ and the biggest brand of Miami-based global cruise industry leader Carnival Corp., the world's largest leisure travel company. She leads a company that sails more than five million guests each year and employs more than 40,000 people from 110 nations around the globe. She joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2015 after a successful five-year tenure as the CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), an association representing the $120 billion global cruise industry. Prior to joining CLIA, Duffy spent 10 years at Maritz Travel Company, where she served six years as president and CEO.

"Christine is a trailblazer in travel and tourism and we're excited to have her join Aimbridge Hospitality's Board of Directors," said Dave Johnson, CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality. "Her global leadership experience will be extremely valuable as Aimbridge continues to expand around the world."

Duffy sits on the executive committee of the U.S. Travel Association, currently serving as its first vice chair, as well as the Professional Advisory Board for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of which Carnival is the official celebration partner.

Throughout her career, Duffy has been a strong supporter of women's leadership in the travel and hospitality industry. Duffy has been honored by the Convention Industry Council, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commonwealth Institute of South Florida and the South Florida Business Journal.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington, D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

Aimbridge Hospitality is owned by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity firms.

