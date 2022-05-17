Aimbridge Hospitality Appoints Mark Tamis to President, Global Operations

"Adding a seasoned leader with the breadth and depth of experience Mark brings to the team is an opportunity to continue to elevate our operational excellence," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Aimbridge President & CEO. "As Aimbridge continues to evolve, Mark's expertise and leadership will empower our global operations team to further define industry best practices, partner with brands, ultimately add greater value for our owners and set new standards in the hospitality industry."

Tamis joins Aimbridge with more than 35 years of hospitality leadership experience, including a diverse background in hotel, resort and cruise operations. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Royal Caribbean International, overseeing every aspect of hotel services across the global cruise line's fleet and its private destinations, including all onboard revenue operations and food, beverage and entertainment offerings.

Prior to joining Royal Caribbean, Tamis served in a number of progressive roles across the travel and tourism industry with key industry leaders, including Carnival Cruise Line, Setai Hotels and Resorts, Ian Schrager Hotels, Morgans Hotel Group and Ian Schrager Company.

He began his career at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas after graduating from Cornell. During his 15-year tenure with the company, Tamis rose through Four Seasons' leadership ranks and received awards and accolades for his contributions, including the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award at Four Seasons Properties in Newport Beach and Santa Barbara, California, and Nevis, West Indies.

"Beginning my career as a housekeeping supervisor 35 years ago, I've learned no detail is too small to overlook in the pursuit of operational excellence," said Tamis. "The experiences I've had have allowed me to get to this moment and I look forward to applying my diverse skill sets and acumen for Aimbridge and its industry leading global operations team."

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality