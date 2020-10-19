Aimbridge Hospitality Expands Full-Service Portfolio with the Addition of the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

With specialized operating expertise across all verticals and a deep understanding of full-service properties, Aimbridge Hospitality leverages its scale to add resources, efficiencies, and proprietary tools along with operating acumen focused on nuance. "We are very pleased to be the designated management company for Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel," said Mike Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality. "As we continue to expand our full-service portfolio, our specialized teams provide a focused approach in operating this hotel category, backed by our advantage of scale."

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel boasts 166 design-forward guest rooms and eclectic, inviting décor throughout common areas. Located between King Street and Meeting Street, the property is central to the best of Charleston's attractions, yet nestled in on a quiet street, giving guests the best of both worlds. The AAA four-diamond boutique hotel's amenities include more than 2,700 square feet of event space and an outdoor saltwater pool. Additionally, renowned Chef Vivian Howard has designed two new restaurants, Handy and Hot, currently open for grab-and-go breakfast and lunch opens, and Lenoir opening for dinner by the end of 2020.

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel is located at 68 Wentworth Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401. For more information or to book a stay, please click here or call 843-534-0300.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.aimbridgehospitality.com

