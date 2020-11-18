Aimbridge Hospitality Expansion Continues

Aimbridge Hospitality is well-positioned for expansion; during unprecedented times the Company maintained corporate support to add value for their owners. As a result, even during such a volatile year, with historic organic growth across all verticals, including the extended stay, select service, and international segments. Year to date, Aimbridge has added 128 properties to its robust portfolio and is on track to add another 120 properties in the next 120 days. Added properties include:

Hilton Boston Downtown Faneuil Hall, MA

The Murieta Inn and Spa, CA

Renaissance Charleston Historic District, SC

Hyatt House /Hyatt Place Chicago, IL

/Hyatt Place Element Ontario, CA

Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL

"We are pleased to have positioned ourselves for growth, and as we leverage our scale to add value, owners are responding by adding Aimbridge as managers. Our expertise and expansive scale bring a unique advantage to both the brands and our owners," said Aimbridge Hospitality CEO Dave Johnson.

Mike Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality, added, "Our team's deep experience across all hospitality verticals, markets, countries, and brands has provided us the ability to continue our growth. We are pleased to be finishing the year strong thanks to our incredible people and look forward to continuing the momentum in 2021."

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Aimbridge Hospitality's international division, has also expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Jean-Charles Denis to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Jean-Charles brings a unique perspective to the newly created role, overseeing operations across all Interstate's hotels in the UK, Ireland, Europe, and Russia.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and now represents a premium portfolio of over 1,500 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

