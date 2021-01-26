Aimbridge Hospitality Has Appointed Thomas Song as Chief Financial Officer

As a member of the Executive Team, Song will be responsible for leading Aimbridge's overall financial management and driving the Company's financial strategies. He will also play an integral leadership role in guiding data driven investment and business development strategies.

"As we proceed with the next phase of Aimbridge's momentous growth plans, it is the opportune time to have Tom join us as CFO," said Mike Deitemeyer, president & CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "Tom's record of achievement in the hospitality sector and strong background in finance, M&A, development and franchising, along with his culture-driven leadership style, will add tremendous value as we scale up innovation and accelerate our growth in a very dynamic environment."

Song most recently was CFO of Dine Brands Global, Inc., one of the world's largest full-service dining companies with 3,600 restaurants, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar® and IHOP® brands. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Innovation of Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the largest lodging franchisors with more than 7,000 hotels, where he led global M&A, real estate, and strategic partnerships.

"I am pleased to join Aimbridge and return to the hospitality sector during a very dynamic time. Aimbridge's leadership position as an asset-light hotel management company is the result of an impressive growth trajectory. I look forward to working with the team in providing the best in class services and solutions for owners," commented Song.

Earlier in his career, Song held positions in management consulting and investment banking. His 25 years of experience includes global financial management, M&A, strategy, investor relations, and corporate growth initiatives within multiple industries such as franchising, hospitality, financial services, and technology.

Song graduated from the University of Chicago and earned his MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, multinational hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents over 1,500 properties in 49 states and 21 countries inclusive of pipeline. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical or hotel product category, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

