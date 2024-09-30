Aimbridge Hospitality Introduces Aimbridge Intelligence Data and Reporting Tool

New industry-leading data tool provides expanded functionality designed for owners

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, is strengthening its technology leadership in the industry with a newly developed proprietary data reporting platform called Aimbridge Intelligence, built to provide greater transparency and collaboration with owners.

Housed in OwnView, a dedicated portal exclusively available to Aimbridge owners, Aimbridge Intelligence creates new opportunities for owners with seamless access to information, including key performance data intended to offer greater flexibility and self-service capabilities to complement the work of property support teams.

"We are constantly striving to be the most trusted hotel operator in the industry, and we are committed to solving challenges and celebrating successes with our owner partners, which led to the creation of OwnView and Aimbridge Intelligence to further prioritize their needs," said Craig S. Smith, Aimbridge CEO. "This technology offering is another important step we are taking as part of a new chapter at Aimbridge, providing transparent, collaborative solutions for our owners while holding ourselves accountable in our performance-driven culture."

Built on Power BI to automate data integration and updates, Aimbridge Intelligence gives owners near real-time access to STR performance, RevPAR Index, profitability, guest service, and turnover data. Through this data tool, owners can view the metrics associated with their individual hotels or an entire portfolio, allowing for expedited implementation of relevant strategies to address areas of opportunity.

Today marks a first-generation edition of Aimbridge Intelligence, and future features will incorporate AI and machine learning for demand forecasting, with other possible expansions of functionality to include more comprehensive data sets for deeper comparisons and trend tracking.

"We set out to build a groundbreaking data product that would solve our long-standing desire to provide owners this information and data in this format, enhancing their understanding of hotel performance, profitability, and services, with an elevated level of transparency," said Keryn McNamara, Aimbridge Chief Information Officer. "With Aimbridge Intelligence, owners have direct access to the data they've been seeking, allowing for deeper analysis along with increased efficiency and speed in accessing relevant information. We are proud of our teams for developing this transformational tool intended to better serve our owners and enhance data accessibility."

