Aimbridge Hospitality Names Eric B. Jacobs Chief Global Growth Officer

Experienced development leader brings 35 years of multi-brand and diverse vertical experience to top hotel management company and is expected to expand company's U.S. and International footprint

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, today announced Eric B. Jacobs as its new Chief Global Growth Officer, effective June 2, 2024. Jacobs will sit on the organization's executive leadership team and report directly to Craig S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Global Growth Officer, Jacobs is set to oversee all aspects of growth and development, leveraging his more than three decades of North America and International leadership across development, operations, brand creation and brand positioning to grow Aimbridge's hotel roster and help its owners and brand partners meet their portfolio expansion goals domestically and abroad.

"As we continue sharpening our capabilities, further advancing our development strategy will be key to our short- and long-term success—and a benefit we intend to pass on to the owners and brands we partner with," said Smith. "Eric's proven leadership and strong track record of successfully developing properties across diverse verticals, brands, and markets will take Aimbridge to the next level. We believe we still have vast opportunity for growth and with Eric leading the charge, we expect to strategically broaden our reach across both full and select service in established and emerging markets."

Jacobs is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team, with the company fully leveraging his background in developing core and next-generation brands, as well as his ability to anticipate up-and-coming markets and capture outsized share in high-demand markets. The company is also looking to become the go-to deal matchmaker for its partners by tapping into its deep network of relationships across brands, ownership groups, investment firms, and financial institutions to further fuel global growth, particularly as third-party management grows in popularity across the industry.

"With more owners and brands turning to third-party hotel operators to expertly manage their assets, now is an exciting time to join Aimbridge," said Jacobs. "The company's deep expertise across all property types and its enhanced focus on operational excellence, guest experience, and associate engagement is unmatched, and when paired with its comprehensive services and industry-leading data capabilities, gives partners a clear competitive advantage. I'm looking forward to joining the Aimbridge leadership team and bringing forward innovative solutions that will drive rapid, sustainable growth for Aimbridge and its owners."

Jacobs, who has had tremendous success in development and branding, joins the team following a nearly 20-year career with Marriott International. For more than a decade, Jacobs served as Chief Development Officer for Marriott Select Brands where he led the growth strategy and execution for 10 different brands ranging from core to lifestyle, including Courtyard, Residence Inn, AC Hotels, and Moxy. During this time, he added close to 2,400 hotels and 264,000 rooms to the Marriott system. This resulted in Jacobs being tapped to expand his role to also lead the significant global expansion of Marriott's mid-scale portfolio, with highlights being the acquisition of City Express in Latin America, the expansion of Four Points by Sheraton across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the from-scratch creation of the StudioRes by Marriott brand. In his most recent role as Chief Development Officer for Marriott Midscale Brands - North America and Marriott Brands - Canada, he helmed the strategy and growth of more than 30 established and emerging brands in those markets.

Jacobs' experience also includes development leadership across several private and publicly held companies, including Hilton International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Stouffer Hotels and Resorts, and Tarsadia Hotels, plus a diverse background in hotel and restaurant operations.

He succeeds Allison Reid, who served as Chief Global Growth Officer from July 2022 to May 2024.

