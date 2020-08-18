Aimbridge Hospitality Portfolio Expansion Continues

CEO Dave Johnson said, "We are excited about our robust portfolio growth and look forward to a continued positive trajectory."

The new additions to Aimbridge's managed portfolio represent the full range of hospitality verticals. Highlights include the full service Hilton Boston Downtown Faneuil Hall, extended stay Hyatt Place and Hyatt House dual brand property in Chicago, a unique conversion of the historic Cook County Hospital, destination resort The Murieta Inn & Spa with luxury style, and the select service Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam-North Riverside, The Netherlands - the largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe.

Aimbridge Hospitality, which merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in late 2019, has worked tirelessly to create new procedures and initiatives to confront the challenges the year has presented, including cost containment measures, mutually beneficial brand partnerships, new strategies to drive revenue, and the formation of a nonprofit entity, Aimbridge Aid, aimed at providing financial assistance to its employees.

"The growth to our portfolio reflects the benefits of Aimbridge's scale to owners and our operating acumen across all of the verticals," added Aimbridge's Global President Mike Deitemeyer.

About Aimbridge Hospitality LLC

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

