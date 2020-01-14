Aimbridge Hospitality Selected to Manage Westin Boston Waterfront

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading third-party hotel management company, announces it has been selected to manage the Westin Boston Waterfront, a 793-room contemporary hotel connected to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Westin Boston Waterfront is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH), a self-advised real estate investment trust with 31 premium hotels and resorts throughout United States. The Hotel is operated under a franchise agreement with Westin Hotels (a subsidiary of Marriott International) which expires in 2026.

"Aimbridge has the specialized expertise to drive results at Boston's leading convention center hotel," said Mark Brugger, President & Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "With their proven track record of success, Aimbridge was the right choice to focus on maximizing profits. We look forward to our continued partnership with Aimbridge and providing a great hotel guest experience."

Ideally situated in the Seaport District, Boston's hottest new neighborhood, the Hotel provides guests with the perfect hub to explore the city's best attractions including Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston Public Gardens, with easy access to water taxis offering unbeatable skyline views. The Hotel is expecting 2020 to be a record year in group room nights sold with over 130,000 group room nights already under contract for the year, a 27% increase over the group pace at the same time last year.

The Hotel features nearly 90,000 square feet of flexible event space, boasting 27 venues including a modern and open grand ballroom. The on-site restaurant Sauciety dishes out handcrafted American signature menu items and Birch Bar serves inventive cocktails in a serene atmosphere, set against verdant birch trees. The Hotel is also equipped with the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, including an indoor heated pool, whirlpool and eight Peloton bikes.

"Aimbridge Hospitality is proud to be the designated management company for the Westin Boston Waterfront, continuing our strong relationship with DiamondRock," said Dave Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. "With an optimal location near distinguished Boston attractions, this addition to our portfolio is indicative of our current momentum and expansion throughout the U.S."

Westin Boston Waterfront is located at 425 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02210. For more information and reservations, please click here or call 617-532-4600.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.aimbridgehospitality.com

