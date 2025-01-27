Aimbridge Hospitality Set to Prioritize Growth and Results in 2025 Following a Year of Transformation

Global hospitality leader prioritizes owner partnerships and operational excellence in year ahead

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading third-party hotel management company, is poised for a strong 2025 following a year of transformation, which saw the company reinforcing its commitment to owner partners with tailored solutions and sustainable portfolio expansion throughout North America, EMEA, and LATAM.

"At Aimbridge, our focus on our owners as our primary customers defines our approach to hospitality," said Craig S. Smith, Aimbridge Hospitality CEO. "By empowering general managers, focusing on performance management and leveraging our scale, we ensure operational excellence and drive sustainable growth for our stakeholders. In 2024, we transformed our leadership structure and deepened our commitment to company culture; focused on accountability and delivering results for our owners, and tapped into our best-in-class data and reporting capabilities. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to being the most trusted hotel employer and operator, creating value through exceptional guest experiences and fostering success for our owners, associates, and brand partners."

Notable Property Additions

The addition of a diverse range of high-performing properties in 2024 showcases Aimbridge's services at scale and its unique ability to manage and enhance a wide array of assets across global markets.

Notable property additions include TRIBE Manchester Airport, a bold, tech-forward hotel redefining airport hospitality in the UK; Bloom Tulum, an eco-conscious luxury property featuring the Mexican region's first Apartments by Marriott; Twickenham Stadium Hotel, located next to the London Allianz Stadium (formerly Twickenham Stadium) and part of the Radisson Hotel Group; and Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs, a chic desert oasis blending contemporary design with a relaxed lifestyle in California.

Additional highlights include Circa 39 Hotel, Miami Beach, undergoing a multimillion-dollar rebranding to join IHG's Vignette Collection, and Marriott Austin North, strengthening Aimbridge's Full Service division in the "Live Music Capital of the World." Aimbridge also now manages the Hilton Buena Park Anaheim, offering a luxurious Southern California experience in a newly opened property; Courtyard Culver City Los Angeles, showcasing over 12,000 square feet of meeting space near top attractions; and Wyndham Garden Mazatlán Marina, a state-of-the-art property in "The Pearl of the Pacific" that enriches Aimbridge's LATAM portfolio.

Prioritizing Owners, Delivering Results

Aimbridge delivered value to its owners throughout 2024 by prioritizing alignment with their goals and leveraging its industry-leading expertise. The company continues to tap into its unmatched services at scale, utilizing advanced technology, data, and processes to optimize hotel performance and deliver superior results across its portfolio.

In addition to launching its proprietary industry-leading data reporting platform Aimbridge Intelligence in the fall, Aimbridge also introduced Aimbridge Commercial, a restructuring of its topline disciplines designed to generate revenue for owners through a fully integrated Commercial model. With sales, marketing, and revenue management under one unified strategy, this approach maximizes profitability and performance across Aimbridge's portfolio, which employs more above-property sales leaders than any other third-party operator.

"Aimbridge Commercial is a strategic step forward, enabling us to drive growth at scale by delivering highly focused, owner-centric solutions," said Allison Handy, Aimbridge Hospitality Executive Vice President of Commercial. "With a sharp focus on maximizing profitability and ensuring long-term value, our integrated model allows our team of commercially minded leaders to work cross-functionally to drive performance and respond more quickly and effectively to market changes, now and in the future."

To provide further insight into Aimbridge Commercial and its value proposition, the company has launched a detailed overview of this model and its origins. In this piece, read how Aimbridge's integrated strategy is driving measurable success through cross-disciplinary initiatives, showcasing how the company's cohesive approach is designed to deliver higher returns and optimize every aspect of Commercial performance.

The Aimbridge Commercial Whitepaper is available for download here.

A Strong Start

Aimbridge earlier this month announced the signing of a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with overwhelming support from its first and second lien lenders and its existing sponsor to strengthen the company's financial position. The RSA right-sizes the company's capital structure by converting more than $1.1 billion in debt to equity and infusing $100 million in new capital to give Aimbridge one of the healthiest balance sheets in the industry, reflecting the lenders' tremendous confidence in the future of the company.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com . Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

