AIMCo Announces Board of Directors Appointment, Reappointment and Retirement

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announces the appointment of Ms. Theresa Whitmarsh as a member of the board of directors effective April 1, 2022, for a term to expire on March 31, 2025. This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 015/2022, by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta on January 26, 2021.

The Order also reappoints Ms. Phyllis Clark as a member of the board of directors for a term to expire on December 31, 2024. Ms. Clark has been a member of AIMCo's Board since January 1, 2017.

"Theresa Whitmarsh brings an additional element of sophisticated investment and risk management decision-making experience to the Board of Directors," said Mark Wiseman, AIMCo Board Chair. "With proven skills and knowledge in institutional investing, AIMCo and its clients are poised to benefit greatly from her guidance."

"I am eager to support AIMCo in helping its clients secure a better financial future for the Albertans they serve," said Theresa Whitmarsh. "Having the opportunity to contribute as AIMCo fine tunes its focus to deliver on clients' needs is important and meaningful work I will take on wholeheartedly."

The appointment of Ms. Theresa Whitmarsh fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Jim Prieur from the Board of Directors, having served two terms since his appointment in 2016.

"Jim Prieur was held in high regard for his service to AIMCo, particularly for his efforts on the Investment Committee which he chaired during his tenure," added Wiseman. "The Board of Directors thanks him for his contributions, and expresses appreciation to Phyllis Clark for continuing to offer her leadership to the organization."

Theresa J. Whitmarsh is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Washington State Investment Board (WSIB), one of the United States' leading institutional investors, managing over $185 billion of state pension, insurance, and other assets. She joined the WSIB in 2003 as Chief Operating Officer and was named CEO in 2009, a position she held through 2021.

Theresa serves on a number of industry boards and advisory councils. She is Chair of FCLTGlobal, Co-Chair of the Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership and serves as a director on the board of IFM Investors. She holds advisory roles with several asset management firms.

Prior to her time with the WSIB, Theresa had 20 years of experience in business, government, and media. She has a Master of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Seattle Pacific University.

Theresa is a past Chair of the Council of Institutional Investors and the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute, and she is also a former director of the International Centre for Pension Management, and a former external advisor on the ABP Investment Committee. She was also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Long Term Investing and an active contributor to WEF initiatives.

AIMCo is among Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $150 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

