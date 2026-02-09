Aimco Declares Initial Liquidating Distribution and Provides Updates on Pending Transactions

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco" or the "Company") (NYSE: AIV) stockholders voted with overwhelming support to approve the Plan of Sale and Liquidation (the "Plan") proposed by Aimco's Board of Directors (the "Board") at a special meeting held on February 6, 2026.

Following approval of the Plan, the Board today declared a $1.45 per share liquidating distribution, funded with the net proceeds of the December 2025 sale of Aimco's Brickell Assemblage, to be paid on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

In addition, Aimco has entered into agreements with four separate buyers to sell 12 properties at a gross price of approximately $680 million, with approximately $30 million of non-refundable deposits in place. These properties include Aimco's seven property Chicago-market portfolio, Hillmeade located in Nashville, TN, Plantation Gardens located in Plantation, FL, 118-122 West 23rd Street and 237-239 Ninth Avenue located in New York City, and The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club located in Aurora, CO.

If all of the properties currently under contract close as planned, Aimco expects to distribute between $0.85 and $0.95 per share during the second quarter ("Expected 2Q Distributions"), after accounting for the retirement of property level debt, transaction costs, and the planned payoff of approximately $110 million of construction debt and preferred equity borrowings.

Aimco is focused on the efficient and orderly sale of its holdings to maximize and unlock stockholder value. In addition to those properties currently under contract to sell, Aimco is actively marketing for sale its remaining stabilized properties and plans to bring the entirety of its land, development and lease-up properties to market by the middle of 2026.

Many of the assumptions and estimates reflected in the timing and estimated range of Expected 2Q Distributions are beyond the Company's control and may differ materially from our expectations. Aimco does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to the foregoing unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

