Aimco Named a Top Workplace in Colorado for Sixth Year

"Aimco's continued recognition as a Top Workplace in Colorado is an exciting achievement for us and a testament to our world-class team," said Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Johnson. "Our team members' commitment to fostering a collaborative and productive culture based on respect for others and personal responsibility is the foundation for our success. We're thrilled to receive this recognition for a sixth consecutive year!"

The Top Workplace recognition is based solely on the results of a third-party, confidential survey of team members who answered questions on topics such as culture, career development, leadership and collaboration.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments with 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com. To visit the company's careers site, go to www.aimcojobs.com.

