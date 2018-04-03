Aimco's Case Against Airbnb Proceeds

"We are pleased that for a second time, the Court has allowed Aimco's case to proceed and refused to adopt Airbnb's premise that its conduct is protected by the Communications Decency Act. Although the Court found that the high bar of a preliminary injunction was not met at this time, the Court correctly emphasized Aimco's right to seek compensatory damages resulting from the costs of increased security, eviction proceedings, destruction of property, and diminution of property values caused by Airbnb's unlawful short-term rental activities. The Court also preserved Aimco's right to seek a permanent injunction if Aimco prevails at trial.

Aimco will vigorously pursue its remedies for Airbnb's illegal use of our properties that disrupts the residential living experience, tramples on private property rights, and reduces affordable housing options for middle class renters. We are confident that we will be successful in our efforts to stand up for working families who need housing and want to maintain a tranquil home life, free from the intrusions that are created by illegal short-term rentals."

