AIME Announces United Wholesale Mortgage as Group's First Title Sponsor

Due to the support from these sponsors, independent mortgage professionals who are partners of these four lenders can register as AIME members at no cost for the remainder of 2018.

"We're thankful to have UWM and all of our sponsors on board and, as a result, we're able to give more than 20,000 loan originators access to complimentary AIME membership," said Anthony Casa, chairman of AIME. "AIME is the strongest mortgage broker association in the country because of the effort put in by our founding members who have helped build a strong foundation for our community over the past few months, our hugely supportive sponsors and our broker advocates and partners who have voiced their support throughout the industry. We'll continue to do everything we can to grow the mortgage broker channel."

AIME launched in February to empower independent mortgage experts by providing tangible value, and serve as the backbone for growth of the mortgage broker community. The association is operating with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond 20% share of the mortgage market by 2020.

"AIME has brought a sense of excitement to the wholesale channel and has demonstrated advocacy for brokers, processors, loan officers, and other independent mortgage professionals," said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. "We're proud to back anything that supports mortgage brokers and the broker community, and look forward to playing a continued role in making sure that consumers and loan originators, alike, understand that the mortgage broker channel is the best way to go."

AIME currently has thousands of paid members and, because it has secured sponsors, the association is opening up more memberships to all loan originators at no cost for all of 2018. For more information, and to register as an AIME member, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

