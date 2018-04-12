AIME Partners with Blend to Give Members Early Access to Fully Integrated Digital Platform

Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari announced the partnership during a panel discussion yesterday at the AIME Mortgage Expert Workshop in Irvine, Calif. Through AIME's partnerships with several wholesale lenders who have committed to adopting Blend, including large lenders Caliber Home Loans, Flagstar Bank, and United Wholesale Mortgage, the Association is making the technology available to its broker members for a limited time at no cost.

"AIME's partnership with Blend is a monumental win, as it enhances mortgage brokers' ability to deliver a fully digital customer experience, while automating many of the steps of the mortgage process," said Anthony Casa, chairman of AIME. "This will lead to faster closing times and help brokers exceed borrowers' expectations and grow their business with a more streamlined process."

The partnership will allow wholesale lenders and brokers to use Blend's technology to drive efficiency and collaborate more easily with brokers. AIME is also working with AFR Wholesale, Franklin American Mortgage, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group and Stearns Lending to integrate with the Blend platform.

Blend will enable brokers to fully operate out of one system, taking customer applications, receiving documentation, pricing loans, and pushing loans directly into the system of their desired lender with the click of a button. The process will integrate up to five different steps brokers currently have to take into a single user-friendly platform.

"We're constantly innovating at Blend to eliminate friction from the consumer lending process, and we're excited to bring our technology to independent brokers in partnership with some of the top wholesale lenders in the country," said Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari. "The more consumers we can help have a simple and transparent lending experience, the more we'll be able to drive positive change and a more efficient, healthier system for everyone."

The formation of this partnership is a powerful early achievement for AIME, as the association is focused on bringing the best technology to the mortgage broker channel. AIME has more than 7,000 paid members.

