Aimed at Increasing Outdoor Participation, Backcountry-Owned Brand Stoic Launches First Camping Collection

"With outdoor recreation surging across the country, our customers are continuing to venture out in new ways, turning to the outdoors to spend quality time with their friends and families," says chief product officer, Michael Tressler. "Stoic's fall collection was designed to provide avid and aspiring outdoor enthusiasts with an accessible price point across our assortment of high-quality, highly functional camp gear to encourage continued participation throughout the year. Like all Backcountry products, we take considerable input from our Gearheads and customers, and the new Stoic collection embodies what we're hearing from our community."

Key products include the Madrone 4 ($199.95), Stoic's three-season, 4-person tent designed with ample interior space and a rain fly to block out precipitation. Stoic is also releasing two lighter weight tent options that work for both camping and backpacking. The Driftwood 2 ($249.95) is a durable 3-season, 2-person tent designed to be easily packed for overnight excursions. Stoic's pinnacle sleep system for fall includes the Groundwork 20-Degree Sleeping Bag ($84.95) and Groundwork Sleeping Pad 2.5 ($89.95). Together with one of Stoic's four different tent designs, the Groundwork sleep system will provide fall campers with the essentials for a cozy, weather-protected night outside. Stoic's new collection also includes several camp chairs and cozy accessories, including the Fire Side Lounger ($54.95), a durable and foldable option, and the Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double ($94.95), an insulated, water repellent blanket, providing a comfortable spot to relax at camp.

"When developing this collection, we focused on creating dependable, high-value products that will last for multiple seasons of outdoor adventures," says product line manager, Ryan Taylor. "We're excited to provide an extensive selection of fun, modern, performance camp products that fit the needs of a variety of users."

For more information on Stoic's fall 2020 collection, please visit https://www.backcountry.com/sc/stoic-camp .

About Stoic

Stoic creates high-value gear and apparel that is accessible to diverse backgrounds, from first time outdoorsmen and women to the more seasoned experts. Since 2008, Stoic has released collections of camping gear and lifestyle/performance apparel that builds upon 23 years of Backcountry expertise, Gearhead knowledge and customer feedback.

About Backcountry

Backcountry.com is the leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in the Park City, UT area in 1996, Backcountry connects people to their passions by offering the best selection of outdoor products, backed by knowledgeable, responsive customer service from its Gearheads.

