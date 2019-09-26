Aimee Stevens Joins Bell Law Firm as Legal Nurse Consultant

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm, Georgia's preeminent law firm for victims of medical malpractice, announces today that Aimee Stevens will join his team of experts as a Legal Nurse Consultant. In this new role, Stevens will be responsible for analyzing, organizing and reviewing medical records to identify key information to support the litigation process. With more than 15 years of legal experience and 25 years of medical experience, Stevens fulfills an important role in Bell Law Firm's medical malpractice practice, with the expertise and ability to process complex medical situations.

"Aimee is joining our firm at the perfect time. We saw a need for someone with a distinct clinical skill set and perspective, so it was fortunate that we found someone with her certification, experience and knowledge of both the legal and medical industries," says Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm. "Most importantly, she brings a passion for helping people and desire to walk alongside the plaintiffs until they receive the justice they deserve – a direct reflection of our mission at Bell Law Firm."

"I was immediately drawn to Bell Law Firm because of Lloyd Bell's vision of building his team to better serve people harmed by medical malpractice," adds Stevens. "My prior experience of the litigation process came primarily from the defendant's perspective, so I am eager to use my clinical expertise in a new and rewarding capacity helping plaintiffs. It's a new and exciting challenge that I'm prepared to take on."

A Medical University of South Carolina alumnus, Aimee Stevens began her medical career at the Medical University of South Carolina Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she played an instrumental role in providing care to neonatal patients. After working in the medical profession for 10 years, she received her certification as a Legal Nurse Consultant from the Vickie Milazzo Institute for Legal Nurse Consulting.

Stevens began her legal career at Alston and Bird in Atlanta, Georgia, where she prepared comprehensive medical chronologies used during discovery and trial. She comes to Bell Law Firm from Troutman Sanders, LLP, a national law firm with over 40 areas of legal practice. There, she oversaw everything from medical record review and analysis to medical and legal research on behalf of defendants.

For more information about Bell Law Firm's deep expertise helping victims of medical malpractice, visit www.belllawfirm.com.

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia's preeminent firm for victims of medical malpractice. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for patients and families of people injured or killed due to medical negligence. Bell has more than 25 years of experience in federal and state courts, and he has represented clients in more than 75 jury trials and hundreds of successful settlements. Specializing in litigating misdiagnoses, surgical errors and other types of malpractice, Bell Law firm differentiates itself with deep legal expertise, a mastery of technology in the courtroom and a compelling manner of storytelling. In 2018, the firm was recognized as Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year by Daily Report, the leading source of legal news in Atlanta.

