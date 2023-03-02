AIMEXPO 2023, A SUCCESS BY EVERY MEASURE

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 4,500 attendees from 39 countries gathered in the Las Vegas Convention Center last week for AIMExpo 2023, the epicenter of the powersports industry. Over the three-day conference and tradeshow, attendees perused 146,000 square feet of exhibits from more than 300 companies and participated in more than 45 hours of educational sessions.

"The energy throughout AIMExpo 2023 was palpable" said Derek Brooks, motorcycle product line manager, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. "Our industry is building on the momentum we gained through the last couple of years and we are on the cusp of a new era fueled by new riders, innovation and passion. When thousands of dedicated and engaged professionals convene at a show like AIMExpo, great things happen."

AIMExpo 2023's show floor was 93% larger than 2022 and filled with more than double the number of exhibitors. And for the first time, the educational offerings spanned three different stages. The Disruptive Thinking stage hosted 10 comprehensive sessions covering strategic, imperative topics for the powersports industry. The New Product Central stage, hosted by award-winning bike builder Kevin Dunworth, saw 28 new product presentations highlighting some of the best innovations from across the industry. Finally, the Dealer Excellence programing hosted 8 sessions that gave dealers the opportunity to dive into topics and take home actionable ideas that they could implement at their dealerships immediately.

"Fueled by the new products unveiled at the show, and the expanded educational sessions and presentations, the energy on the floor was incredible," said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion for the Motorcycle Industry Council. "I want to thank our exhibitors, speakers, and most of all our attendees for helping to make this show a success."

Kernes continued, "Mark your calendars for February 7-9 for AIMExpo 2024. Room blocks are being contracted for AIMExpo exhibitors and attendees with rates similar to what people paid this year and we are already planning on delivering an even bigger experience. More details will be announced in the coming months."

